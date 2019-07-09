Our guide to the 148th Open Championship host course Royal Portrush.

Royal Portrush Course Guide – Open Championship 2019

The 148th Open Championship will be held at Royal Portrush on the Dunluce Links. It takes place between the 18th and 21st of July.

The last time the Open went to the course was way back in 1951 where Max Faulkner emerged victorious by two strokes.

The Dunluce Links has always been regarded as one of Ireland’s finest layouts, attracting golf course connoisseurs from far and wide. This reputation is sure to grow thanks to the design of two new holes built deep into the dunes.

Indeed one of the crucial factors in getting the Open Championship there was the club agreeing to work with architect Martin Ebert to create two new holes deep in the dunes. This would allow the former 17th and 18th holes that were on flat land close to the clubhouse to be used for the ever-increasing tented village that now accompanies The Open Championship.

The new holes – the 7th and 8th – are absolutely stunning creations that fit seamlessly into the routing. Their introduction at the expense of the old 17th and 18th – regarded as two of the weaker holes on the course (both visually and as golfing tests) – has taken the Dunluce Links to another level.

With this sensational layout now in place, the club are determined that the course should look as good as possible when the eyes of the golfing world will be upon it. As a result from November last year fairway mats have been used for all play to make sure it looks pristine as possible.

“It’s quite a lot to ask of the members but everyone at the club is so proud that The Open is coming back – it’s a sacrifice they’re prepared to make,” says secretary Wilma Erskine, who has been at the club for 35 years and will retire after The Open.

Royal Portrush Course Guide – Hole By Hole:

The event will be played on the Dunluce Links which is a par 71 and measures 7,344 yards.

Royal Portrush Course Guide – Hole 1 ‘Hughies’

Par 4, 428 yards

Royal Portrush Course Guide – Hole 2 ‘Giants Grave’

Par 5, 574 yards

Royal Portrush Course Guide – Hole 3 ‘Islay’

Par 3, 177 yards

Royal Portrush Course Guide – Hole 4 ‘Fred Daly’s’

Par 4, 482 yards

Royal Portrush Course Guide – Hole 5 ‘White Rocks’

Par 4, 374 yards

Royal Portrush Course Guide – Hole 6 ‘Harry Colt’s’

Par 3, 194 yards

Royal Portrush Course Guide – Hole 7 ‘Curran Point’

Par 5, 592 yards

Royal Portrush Course Guide – Hole 8 ‘Dunluce’

Par 4, 434 yards

Royal Portrush Course Guide – Hole 9 ‘P.G. Stevenson’

Par 4, 432 yards

Royal Portrush Course Guide – Hole 10 ‘Himalayas’

Par 4, 447 yards

Royal Portrush Course Guide – Hole 11 ‘Tavern’

Par 4, 474 yards

Royal Portrush Course Guide – Hole 12 ‘Dhu Varren’

Par 5, 532 yards

Royal Portrush Course Guide – Hole 13 ‘Feather Bed’

Par 3, 194 yards

Royal Portrush Course Guide – Hole 14 ‘Causeway’

Par 4, 473 yards

Royal Portrush Course Guide – Hole 15 ‘Skerries’

Par 4, 426 yards

Royal Portrush Course Guide – Hole 16 ‘Calamity Corner’

Par 3, 236 yards

Royal Portrush Course Guide – Hole 17 ‘Purgatory’

Par 4, 408 yards

Royal Portrush Course Guide – Hole 18 ‘Babington’s’

Par 4, 474 yards