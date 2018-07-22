Winner of the silver medal at the 2018 Open at Carnoustie after all the other amateurs missed the cut, get to know Sam Locke the 19-year-old Scottish amateur
Sam Locke Wins Silver Medal – Carnoustie Open 2018
There were five Scots in the field playing at the 2018 Open Championship and the youngest, most inexperienced of them all, Sam Locke, was the only one to make the cut.
Locke, who shot rounds of 72, 73 and 70 over the first three days, was also the only amateur to make the cut and therefore was guaranteed to win the Silver Medal.
He looks to have a very bright uture ahead of him, but who is the 19-year-old amateur?
Currently a member at Banchory Golf Club, Locke is the Scottish Amateur champion and also works part-time at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre Coffee Shop.
To qualify for this year’s Open Championship he shot 69, 66 in the final qualifier at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian, and can count Paul Lawrie as a personal mentor.
No doubt the 1999 Open Champion has given the young Scot plenty of tips and tricks to use on the tough links of Carnoustie.
Lawrie said: “He’s a great lad, a joy to work with, he works hard and works in the coffee shop to earn enough money to play.
“Stuff like that I absolutely love; you’ve got to learn that money doesn’t grow on trees. He’s certainly got that in abundance. When he has success it’s really cool for the foundation to see someone coming through it and kicking on and getting a game at the Open, it’s amazing.
