This week the European Tour has a slightly stronger looking field than usual, with the Open just a week away, check out the GM Tipster's picks with these Scottish Open Golf Betting Tips

This week the European Tour have a slightly stronger looking field than usual, with the Open just a week away, the Scottish Open is always a great event to find out players’ form.

The Scottish Open is at Gullane this season and sees the like of Defending Champion Justin Rose (12/1) and 2013 champion Phil Mickelson (16/1) in the field.

With more players in the World’s top 20 than usual it has inflated the price on a few other players who play week in week out on the European Tour.

The Open is indeed just a week away and we have looked at a few of the players who we think could be outsiders for the tournament at St Andrews in this video.

Scottish Open Golf Betting Tips advised bets

Shane Lowry £2.50 each way at 22/1 with Coral The Irishman is a links expert and should enjoy the conditions. He also has been playing well with an excellent performance at the US Open at Chambers Bay.

Luke Donald £1 each way at 40/1 with Bet Victor The Englishman is still searching for the form that took him to the top of the World Rankings. However he has always played well in the event and was top 20 last season and winning it in 2011. Has the game to conquer any links course.

Marc Warren £1 each way at 66/1 with Betway The Scotsman has had an encouraging season, with two top 10 finishes. Also has a very good Scottish Open record especially since they have moved to coastal courses again.

Michael Hoey £0.50 each way at 150/1 A stop/start season is getting better for the Northern Irishman, including a Top 10 a fortnight ago in Germany. Won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2011 so certainly can perform well on this sort of course if he can keep his game in check.

Current Standings after 25 weeks

Golf Monthly

European Tour: £45.50

PGA Tour: £-19.00

Total: £26.50

DownThe18th

European Tour: £-100.62

PGA Tour: £23.80

Total: £-76.82

Golf Monthly leads by: £103.32