Jordan Spieth reveals local barber has gone "a little high and tight"

Spieth Haircut Attracts Attention

Shortly after surging to the top of the Open Championship leaderboard, defending champion Jordan Spieth found himself answering questions about his new haircut – a style he’s not entirely happy with.

As a late starter, the three-time Major winner had the luxury of a morning stroll into Carnoustie town centre, where he visited a local barber.

“He went a little high and tight,” joked the 24-year-old. “It was intended to be what I normally get, and instead he went a little shorter. Very British haircut. A little shaved on the sides, a little longer on top. It is what it is. Summertime, it works out.”

Despite losing a little more hair than he wanted, Spieth was feeling generous enough to tip the barber £11.

There were serious questions for Spieth, too, as he goes in search of a successful Open defence, following his spectacular final-day performance at Royal Birkdale last year. He'll have time for another walk round Carnoustie on Sunday having surged to the top of the leaderboard, courtesy of a third-round 65 – and he's relishing the possibility of a showdown with Tiger Woods. "I saw he played pretty well today," said Spieth. "He seemed confident walking off the putting green today, the little that we talked. "The way he's striking those two or three irons, he's certainly going to be in it tomorrow, which is really exciting for us. I've always wanted to battle it out in a Major with Tiger. Who hasn't? Golf Monthly Instruction "It's kind of a dream come true just to have the opportunity. It's nice that he's on point. It's really good for the sport, obviously, for the extra interest." Only Young Tom Morris has successfully defended his title under the age of 25. Should Spieth do so on Sunday, he may even credit his barber.

