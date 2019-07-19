An emotional Rory McIlroy held back the tears in an interview with Sky Sports' Tim Barter

Tearful McIlroy Reacts To Portrush Open Despair

Rory McIlroy shot 65 on Friday at Royal Portrush to agonisingly miss the cut at the Open Championship by a single stroke.

The Northern Irishman had the weight of Ireland on his shoulders and ultimately the pressure was too much in round one, but he came so close to writing those wrongs this afternoon.

The four-time Major-winning former World Number One made seven birdies on day two in a round that most golf fans will remember for some time.

His birdie on the par-3 16th, known as Calamity, was phenomenal under the pressure on Friday but it was built upon a wonderful round prior to that.

It was truly gripping stuff as he made his way around the Portrush links and it is hard to believe that he is heading home after a new course record-equalling 65.

The damage was done in the first round but his valiant fight back will have won hearts all around both the golfing and sporting worlds.

This was one of the biggest weeks of McIlroy’s life and it will break his heart to miss the cut.

He was very emotional and clearly fighting back tears in his post-round interview with Sky Sports’ Tim Barter.

“Part of me is disappointed not to be here for the weekend,” he said before taking a moment.

“Part of me disappointed, emotional but happy with how I played.

“The support I got out there was incredible and you could see out there on the back nine if I got that little bit of momentum out there yesterday, I went with it today and that’s what I was planning to do all week.”

Watch McIlroy’s emotional interview with Tim Barter in full here –

“He is the brightest kid in the class with a tendency to daydream,” Paul McGinley said on Sky Sports after.