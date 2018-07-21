Woods rolled back the years on Saturday at Carnoustie and has a genuine shot at winning his 15th major
Tiger Woods In Contention For 15th Major
Tiger Woods was on the prowl on Saturday at The Open with a sensational 66 to give himself a genuine shot heading into what will be a windy Sunday at Carnoustie.
The 14-time major winner has put himself in a fantastic position to claim number 15, and will be full of confidence after a clutch up-and-down on the 18th from short of the Barry Burn.
Woods started quietly with three pars, firstly making a great save on 1, missing a short birdie chance on 2 and a routine 4 at the 3rd.
He stuck it close on 4 to around 8-10ft and rolled home his first birdie of the day before a two putt birdie at the par-5 6th took him to two under.
Woods caught fire around the turn, holing a tram-liner on the 9th for a birdie and he then stiffed his approach into 10 to tap-in for another.
Woods’ birdie on 9:
Woods’ birdie on 10:
He would drive it over 380 yards on the 11th and two-putted from just off the green for his 3rd birdie in a row. Tiger was five under for the day and tournament, and within one of the lead.
Woods’ strategy was different on day three, notably using his driver on 10 and 11 for the first time this week. He would get the big stick out on the par-5 14th for the first time too.
That resulted in the easiest of birdies to take him to six under and tied for the lead. He had sent Carnoustie wild.
Another birdie chance at 15 just slipped by and a fine tee shot on the 250 yard par-3 16th was unlucky to fall off the green. Three putts saw him drop his first stroke of the day.
He had already dropped one on Carnoustie’s brutal closing stretch but how would he react? Very well.
It would have been easy to drop another stroke or two but the 42-year-old closed it out with two pars and cemented his position at -5.
His 4 down the last will give him plenty of confidence going into tomorrow. A wayward tee shot left forced him to lay up and he proceeded to pitch it to within five feet, check it up and calmly hole for par.
Woods’ par save at 18:
That meant he signed for a 66 and his lowest round at a major in over seven years, since the 2nd round of the 2011 Masters.
