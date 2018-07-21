Woods rolled back the years on Saturday at Carnoustie and has a genuine shot at winning his 15th major

Tiger Woods In Contention For 15th Major

Tiger Woods was on the prowl on Saturday at The Open with a sensational 66 to give himself a genuine shot heading into what will be a windy Sunday at Carnoustie.

The 14-time major winner has put himself in a fantastic position to claim number 15, and will be full of confidence after a clutch up-and-down on the 18th from short of the Barry Burn.

Woods started quietly with three pars, firstly making a great save on 1, missing a short birdie chance on 2 and a routine 4 at the 3rd.

He stuck it close on 4 to around 8-10ft and rolled home his first birdie of the day before a two putt birdie at the par-5 6th took him to two under.

Woods caught fire around the turn, holing a tram-liner on the 9th for a birdie and he then stiffed his approach into 10 to tap-in for another.

Woods’ birdie on 9:

Woods’ birdie on 10:

He would drive it over 380 yards on the 11th and two-putted from just off the green for his 3rd birdie in a row. Tiger was five under for the day and tournament, and within one of the lead.

Woods’ strategy was different on day three, notably using his driver on 10 and 11 for the first time this week. He would get the big stick out on the par-5 14th for the first time too.