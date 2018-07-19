Tiger Woods wears tape on his neck after waking up with soreness
Tiger Woods Suffers Neck Injury Scare At The Open
Tiger Woods arrived on the first tee at the 147th Open Championship with tape on his neck, after waking up with soreness.
It did not stop the 14-time Major winner, who’s making his first Open appearance since 2015, from finding the fairway with a solid iron shot.
Woods, 42, has been slowly finding his form again this season as he looks to overcome a miserable few years battling injury, including serious surgery on his back.
Whilst the tape looks to be a precautionary measure, all eyes will be on Woods over the opening holes to see how serious the injury is and whether the three-time Open champion can overcome any pain.
Open Championship British Contenders 2018
Here we take a look at the top…
Open Championship Prize Money 2018
The purse has increased $250,000 on last year
Casey beats Tiger by one to win Valspar Championship
Paul Casey began the final round of the…
Reports suggests that Woods, who was all smiles as he approached the first tee, did not enjoy a comfortable night’s sleep, but his opening approach set up a decent birdie opportunity – and he stroked it home to make a bright start.
Meanwhile, Nick Faldo confirmed that it was KT tape on Woods during the Golf Channel’s coverage.
Watch: Tiger Woods, wearing neck tape after waking with soreness, finds the par-4 1st with an iron
Watch: A case of ‘Beware the injured golfer?’ Woods rolls home his birdie effort at the opening hole
Onto the par-4 2nd, and, after finding the fairway, Woods fired one to the centre of the green with another smooth swing to alleviate fears the tape is any more than a precautionary measure.
And he safely made his par, hinting that he’s found his pace early on what are slower greens than the majority of the field, including Woods, are used to.The Golf Monthly crew are at Carnoustie all week, and you can follow the rest of Woods’ progress on the Golf Monthly website and via social media.