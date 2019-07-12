Not a Sky Sports customer? You can still watch this year's Open Championship at Royal Portrush

4 Ways To Watch The Open Without A Sky Sports Subscription

Golf’s oldest Major, the Open Championship, returns as the spectacular Royal Portrush Golf Club hosts the tournament for the first time in 68 years.

It is set to be a truly historic week so any true golf fan simply can’t miss it.

The Open is once again being shown on Sky Sports after the BBC showed their last Championship in 2015.

Sky broadcast the 2016 Open from Royal Troon and won awards for their production which including zip-line cameras, the ‘Open Zone’ and broadcasting the 1st tee shot live for the first time.

Let’s face it, you need to watch the Open this year but if you don’t have a Sky Sports subscription, don’t worry!

How To Watch The Open Without A Sky Sports Subscription –

Now TV

Now TV is the best option when it comes to watching the golf from Portrush if you’re not already a Sky Sports subscriber.

The platform allows you to buy a month, week or day pass for Sky Sports to watch on your Now TV box, your Smart TV, Smartphone, laptop, games console etc.

They’re very affordable to buy at £14.99 for the entire week. If you’ve got fast internet and don’t want to commit to a contract, this is the way to go.

BUY NOW: Sky Sports Now TV Pass

BBC

The BBC may have given up the Open a few years back but that was only the live rights.

They’ll have highlight shows each evening.

Eilidh Barbour and the team will have a two-hour highlights show Thursday-Sunday night after the conclusion of each round.

If you don’t want to pay for the live golf or are busy in the daytimes, the BBC will show you all the best stuff from each round.

Social media

Make sure you’re following the likes of @TheOpen, @GolfChannel, @PGATour, @EuropeanTour, @SkySportsGolf and @GolfMonthly on Twitter as there will be plenty of video clips and highlights for you to watch.

At @GolfMonthly we’ll be sharing some of the best shots and moments so make sure you look out for those.

The pub

Most sports pubs with Sky Sports will be showing the golf during the day so a great way to enjoy the action is to head down to your local with some mates.