The Championship returns to England next year...

Where Is The Open In 2020?

The Open Championship returns to Northern Ireland and Royal Portrush this year for the first time in 68 years.

This year’s playing is the tournament’s 148th edition, so where is number 149?

You may expect the 2020 Open to be at the Home of Golf, St Andrews, where it tends to be held every five years.

However, as the 2021 tournament will be the Championship’s 150th playing, St Andrews will be hosting then.

In 2020, the Open Championship returns to Kent as Sandwich’s Royal St George’s will host for the first time since 2011 when Darren Clarke won his first and only Major.

The Northern Irishman held off Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson to win by three, becoming the oldest first-time Major champion and Open champion since Roberto di Vicenzo in 1967.

Clarke was the third Northern Irish winner in six Majors after Graeme McDowell won the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach and Rory McIlroy won the 2011 US Open at Congressional.

Royal St George’s was the first venue outside of Scotland to host the Open Championship in 1984 when JH Taylor won and didn’t break 80 once.

In 1993 – 99 years later – Greg Norman became the first champion golfer to shoot four rounds in the 60s.

It has hosted 14 Opens in total, producing winners like the aforementioned Taylor and Norman as well as Harry Vardon twice, Walter Hagen twice, Henry Cotton, Bobby Locke and Sandy Lyle.

The course is the only Open venue in the south of England and is situated next door to two other former Open venues in Royal Cinque Ports and Prince’s.

Royal St George’s ranks 13th in our latest UK and Ireland Top 100 course rankings, the fifth-highest English course.

Open Championship Future Venues

2021 – St Andrews

2022 – Royal Liverpool