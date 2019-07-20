There was drama on Tuesday as one of the favourites had a piece of equipment banned from use
Xander Schauffele’s Driver Fails R&A’s Test At The Open
One of the favourites for The Open at Royal Portrush has had a bit of an equipment issue this week.
Xander Schauffele contended strongly at The Open last year at Carnoustie, but came a cropper of the new R&A driver tests at Royal Portrush.
The American’s Callaway Epic Flash driver was tested on Tuesday and failed.
“It barely missed. So I had a bit of a run-in with the R&A, which wasn’t the most fun. So happy that it worked a little better today” said Schauffele.
These comments followed him shooting a 65 in the second round to put him back in contention at three under par.
“I was doing driver testing up until Wednesday. And then yesterday it wasn’t really matching my bag, which was a bummer. I was getting a little upset on the golf course. And today I was testing a little bit on the range again with two different heads. But moved a few weights around and sort of found a good setting.”
The R&A began randomly testing drivers at the 2018 Open, but none of the drivers tested failed their tests at Carnoustie.
The tests they do are to check the Coefficient of Restitution – the trampoline effect the face of the driver puts onto the ball.
We offer the testing as a service to players so that they can ensure that their drivers conform,” the R&A said in a statement. “We believe that 30 is a reasonable sample and a practical option for conducting this process in the week of a major championship.”
Robert MacIntyre Rages At Kyle Stanley After Caddie’s Mum Hit
Stanley hit a marshall on the 14th and…
Tearful McIlroy Reacts To Portrush Open Despair
An emotional Rory McIlroy held back the tears…
WATCH: Incredible Action From The 1951 Open At Royal Portrush
Watch incredible action of the Royal Portrush course…
“I have a legal driver now and I am happy to see the ball performing like it did today or the driver performing like it did today, so that was very comforting. Like I said it will get better every day. We’ve still got two more.”
We will wait and see if there is anymore fallout from the testing over the days, but Schauffele will certainly be hoping to put this behind him and to play well over the final two rounds at Portrush.
Follow all the latest form the Open at Royal Portrush at the Golf Monthly social media channels.