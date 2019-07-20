There was drama on Tuesday as one of the favourites had a piece of equipment banned from use

Xander Schauffele’s Driver Fails R&A’s Test At The Open

One of the favourites for The Open at Royal Portrush has had a bit of an equipment issue this week.

Xander Schauffele contended strongly at The Open last year at Carnoustie, but came a cropper of the new R&A driver tests at Royal Portrush.

The American’s Callaway Epic Flash driver was tested on Tuesday and failed.

“It barely missed. So I had a bit of a run-in with the R&A, which wasn’t the most fun. So happy that it worked a little better today” said Schauffele.

These comments followed him shooting a 65 in the second round to put him back in contention at three under par.

“I was doing driver testing up until Wednesday. And then yesterday it wasn’t really matching my bag, which was a bummer. I was getting a little upset on the golf course. And today I was testing a little bit on the range again with two different heads. But moved a few weights around and sort of found a good setting.”

The R&A began randomly testing drivers at the 2018 Open, but none of the drivers tested failed their tests at Carnoustie.

The tests they do are to check the Coefficient of Restitution – the trampoline effect the face of the driver puts onto the ball.

We offer the testing as a service to players so that they can ensure that their drivers conform,” the R&A said in a statement. “We believe that 30 is a reasonable sample and a practical option for conducting this process in the week of a major championship.”