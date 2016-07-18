2016 Open Final Round Gallery

The best photos from the 2016 Open Final Round as Henrik Stenson claimed his first major championship after a stunning final round 63
2016 Open Final Round
Rory McIlroy ackowledging the fans. (GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
Credit: AFP/Getty Images
2016 Open Final Round
Beef was capturing hearts. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Credit: Getty Images
2016 Open Final Round
Rory McIlroy shot a 67 to end in T5th at 4-under. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Credit: Getty Images
2016 Open Final Round
Johnston ended in 8th place at 3-under after a 2-over 73 (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Credit: Getty Images
2016 Open Final Round
Fourth placed Steve Stricker (-5) and third placed JB Holmes (-6) walking up to the 18th green. (GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
Credit: AFP/Getty Images
2016 Open Final Round
Stenson tees off 15. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Credit: Getty Images
2016 Open Final Round
Mickelson and Stenson deep in battle. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Credit: Getty Images
2016 Open Final Round
Mickelson congratulates the the Ice Man. (BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
Credit: AFP/Getty Images
2016 Open Final Round
Player and caddie embrace. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Credit: Getty Images
2016 Open Final Round
Credit: Getty Images
2016 Open Final Round
Stenson with the Claret Jug. (BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
Credit: AFP/Getty Images
2010 Open Final Round
A brilliant 145th Open Championship is concluded.
Credit: Stuart Franklin