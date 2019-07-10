The Open has long been a week to showcase not only your golfing prowess, but also the breadth and diversity of your wardrobe. Some classic Open outfits here

Classic Open Outfits Through The Years

Having just missed a tiddler to blow the Open the day before, a top-to-toe passion-fruit ensemble was hardly the outfit the flamboyant Doug Sanders should have chosen in the 1970 play-off if he was hoping to strike the fear of God into Jack Nicklaus, who had played with GM columnist, Tony Jacklin, in the final round. Nicklaus won.

Mr Lu won the heart of the British golfing public in the early 1970s with some sterling Open performances, a sense of sartorial adventure, and of course, that pork pie hat.

The famous patterned Pringle number that helped 1987 champion, Sir Nick Faldo, churn out 18 consecutive pars to see off Paul Azinger at a murky Muirfield.

Lots of hair going on here for Mr & Mrs Norman at Royal St George’s in 1993, even before your eyes are drawn towards Greg’s extraordinary outfit. Still one of the finest closing rounds in a Major ever though…

Perhaps unkind to suggest neither Jesper Parnevik nor Duffy Waldorf got the message to say 2003’s second-round fancy dress competition had been shelved. For while Duffy’s beach wear effort would surely have won top prize, Jesper’s upturned peak and Swedish style were actually partly responsible for setting a whole new golf fashion trend.

Union Jack trousers, matching shoes and a Per-Ulrik Johansson hat arrangement for Ian Poulter at Troon in 2004.

No classic Open outfits feature would be complete without Shingo Katayama’s hat, so here it is at Hoylake in 2006.

Poulter decked out in Union Jack attire again at Turnberry in 2009, this time with the flag migrating north into a sleeveless cardi, with stylish tartan trousers completing the look.