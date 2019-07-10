We take a look at the winners of the Open Championship this century, from Tiger Woods to Francesco Molinari. By Sarah Wilmore

The Open Champions Of The 21st Century

2000: Tiger Woods, 269 (-19), St Andrews. Woods celebrates his victory after becoming the youngest player to secure a career Grand Slam, aged 24. (Dave Cannon/Allsport)

2001: David Duval, 274 (-10), Royal Lytham & St Annes. Duval poses with the Claret Jug, his only Major victory. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA)

2002: Ernie Els, 278 (-6), Muirfield. Els hits a bunker shot during the final round. He would shoot 70 (-2) to enter a four-man playoff where he would score even par for those four holes before defeating Thomas Levet with a par on the first sudden-death hole. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

2003: Ben Curtis, 283 (-1), Royal St George’s. Competing in his first Major championship, and placed at 396 in the world rankings, Curtis became an unlikely winner. He was the first debut winner at the Open Championship since Tom Watson’s victory in 1975. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

2004: Todd Hamilton, 274 (-10), Royal Troon. Hamilton chips his third shot on the 18th hole to get up-and-down for par. He defeated Ernie Els in a four hole playoff, winning by one stroke. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

2005: Tiger Woods, 274 (-14), St Andrews. Woods clings to the Claret Jug after winning the Open Championship for the second time at St Andrews. Woods secured his 10th Major before the age of 30 and second Grand Slam, the first player to achieve either feat at such a young age. (Pete Fontaine/WireImage)

2006: Tiger Woods, 270 (-18), Royal Liverpool. Woods hits a shot during the final round to secure consecutive Open Championship titles and secure his first Major win since his father Earl’s sad passing in May. (Sam Greenwood/WireImage)

2007: Padraig Harrington, 277 (-7), Carnoustie. Harrington celebrates after defeating Sergio Garcia by one stroke in a four-hole playoff. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

2008: Padraig Harrington, 283 (+3), Royal Birkdale. After his second consecutive Open Championship win, Harrington smiles with the Claret Jug. He eagled the par-5 17th and then parred 18 to win by four shots. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

2009: Stewart Cink, 278 (-2), Turnberry. Cink and Tom Watson admire the Claret Jug following their playoff. Watson narrowly missed an opportunity to become the oldest winner of the Open Championship aged 59 and have his name engraved on the trophy for the sixth time. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

2010: Louis Ooosthuizen, 272 (-16), St Andrews. Oosthuizen celebrates on the 18th green following his seven stroke victory over Lee Westwood and only Major title. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

2011: Darren Clarke, 275 (-5), Royal St George’s. Clarke hits his approach to the 18th green. He won by three strokes over Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson to claim his only Major title. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

2012: Ernie Els, 273 (-7), Royal Lytham & St Anne’s. Els admires the Claret Jug following his second Open Championship victory. The South African beat Adam Scott by one stroke after the Australian bogeyed the last four holes. (Paul Lakatos/Asian Tour/Asian Tour via Getty Images)