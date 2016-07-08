2016 Open Championship British Contenders

Britain has a strong list of contenders at this year's Open. Here are 10 Open Championship British Contenders including Rory McIlroy, Danny Willett and Justin Rose
Rory McIlroy
The 2014 Open Champion won the Irish Open in May and heads into Open week off a 3rd place finish at the Open de France. He’s currently third favourite with the bookies behind Jason Day and Dustin Johnson.
Justin Rose
The 2013 US Open champion is world number 11 and finished T6th at the Open last year. He’s had a slightly disrupted season with a back injury but is one of the best ball strikers in the game.
Lee Westwood
Westwood has challenged at the year’s first two majors, finishing T2nd at the Masters and being right up there at the US Open before a disappointing final day. He’s had four top 4 finishes at the Open down the years so will be hoping for a good week as he still searches for his first major.
Matt Fitzpatrick
The man from Sheffield finished inside the top five at the Masters and won the recent Nordea Masters in Sweden where he displayed some sensational golf. He’s a low ball hitter and very straight off the tee, he could do very well at Troon.
Russell Knox
The Scot announced himself on the world stage in November by winning the WGC-Champions event. He’s finished runner-up twice since then on the PGA Tour and will be playing his second Open this year in his homeland.
Andy Sullivan
Sullivan has won three times on the European Tour and plays his second Open after last year’s T30 finish. He’s in good form after a T5th finish at the recent Open de France.
Chris Wood
The Bristolian has a good relationship with the Open. As an amateur he finished T5th at Birkdale for the silver medal in 2008 and then came T3rd at Turnberry the following year as a pro. He’s having a great season as well, winning the BMW PGA Championship for his biggest career win.
Graeme McDowell
The 2010 US Open champion is a low ball hitter and has a great short game. He finished T5th at the Open in 2012 and T9th in 2014.
Paul Casey
The Englishman came close in 2010, finishing T3rd and also came T7th at Birkdale in 2008. He finished T4th at the Masters and T16th last week at the Bridgestone Invitational
