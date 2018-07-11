A look into which competitors have won the Open Championship over the last 10 years

The Last 10 Open Championship Winners

In this piece we take a look at the last 10 Open Championship winners, starting with Padraig Harrington at Royal Birkdale.

1) Padraig Harrington – 2008, Royal Birkdale

This was Harrington’s second Open Championship in a row after shooting a final round 69. His eagle at the par-5 17th gave him a four shot lead going down the last and this would prove to be the margin of victory after one final par.

2) Stewart Cink – 2009, Turnberry

The winner of the 2009 Open at the Turnberry was Stewart Cink from America. It went down to a play-off between him and Tom Watson, who missed a putt on the 72nd hole to win. However Cink eventually took the top spot, denying Watson a 6th Open.

3) Louis Oosthuizen – 2010, St Andrews

The 2010 Open Championship was the last held at St. Andrews with the South African Louis Oosthuizen triumphing. He finished on 16 strokes under par, winning by seven shots from Lee Westwood of England.

4) Darren Clarke – 2011, Royal St Georges

Northern Irish golfer Darren Clarke won the 2011 Open which was hosted at Royal St. George’s Golf Club. Runners up were Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson who both trailed by three strokes.

5) Ernie Els – 2012, Royal Lytham and St Annes

In 2012 the Open was hosted at Royal Lytham and St. Annes Golf Club and was won by South African Ernie Els, who already had an Open to his name from 2002. It ended up being a very tight finish with Australian Adam Scott missing out by one stroke after a late collapse.

