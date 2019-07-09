Here’s a look at some of the greatest celebrations from The Open Championship...

The Open’s Best Celebrations

Winning The Open Championship is a dream of all golf lovers. How many times have you stood on the 18th green of your home course and imagined, “This one for The Open…”? And how would you react if you did claim golf’s greatest individual prize? Would there be tears, a little dance, or merely a dignified putter raised to the galleries? Here we take a look at some of the greatest celebrations in the history of The Open Championship to give you a little inspiration.

To start with, here’s Lee Trevino at Royal Birkdale in 1971 attempting to set a world record for cap throwing. Playing partner Lu Liang-Huan is clearly unimpressed. The Taiwanese player later revealed that he felt Trevino would have been able to achieve a far greater distance if he’d sported a brimmed tifter like his and thrown it using a Frisbee-style technique.

Ernie Els makes his own attempt at the record at Muirfield in 2002. Unfortunately he released the cap slightly early and it flew straight up into the air. He watches on here as it’s caught by a passing seagull and carried away to be used as nest-lining. Despite the offer of a reward, the cap was never found.

Mark Calcavecchia stands alone on the 18th green at Royal Troon and lofts his arms in triumph after coming through a four-hole playoff against Greg Norman and Wayne Grady – he can hardly believe it.

Paul Lawrie also opts for the arms lofted technique at Carnoustie in 1999. He had completed the largest comeback in European Tour history – 10 shots. Here you can tell from his body language that he, like Calc, couldn’t believe what had just happened… Neither could Jean Van de Velde!

Phil Mickelson wins at Muirfield in 2013. It’s unclear from this shot whether he’s celebrating, having a temper tantrum or doing some exercises. Well, in fact, he’s celebrating!

Here, in 1970, Doug Sanders’ nerves are clearly shot. For one, Jack Nicklaus’ flying putter had nearly hit him after The Golden Bear had holed the winning putt on the 18th green of an 18-hole playoff. This on top of the fact Sanders had missed a three-foot putt on the 72nd hole of regulation play to win the tournament outright. This seems a sensible way of dealing with the situation.

Tiger Woods lets it all out on the 18th green at Hoylake in 2006. This was an extremely emotional win for Tiger, as his dad had died just two months earlier. Just after this shot was taken, Woods broke down in tears.