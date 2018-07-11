In the lead up to the 147th Open Championship take a look at Tiger Woods and his three Open victories.

Tiger Woods’ Previous Open Victories

2000 St.Andrews

Tiger Woods became the youngest player to win all four majors at the age of just 24, after securing his first of two Open victories on the Royal and Ancient St.Andrews Golf Course. He ended with a total of 269, 19 under par, thus recording the lowest scoring round at the home of golf. Additionally, all four of his rounds were under the score of 70 (67,66,67 and 69). His nearest challengers, South African and four-time major winner Ernie Els and current Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjorn finished eight shots back, on 11 under par. The winning margin by Woods was the largest in The Open since JH Taylor won by eight in 1913. “To have the opportunity to complete the Slam at St Andrews makes it even more special,” Woods said.

2005 St.Andrews

Woods secured his second Open win at St.Andrews, becoming only the fifth player to do so after Bob Martin, JH Taylor, James Braid and Jack Nicklaus. He held off a strong challenge from home favourite Colin Montgomerie but Tiger would eventually win by five shots from the Scotsman. Because of this victory, Tiger became only the second player to win all four golf’s most prestigious prizes twice. “Honestly, when I started playing the tour, I didn’t think I would have this many Majors before the age of 30.” said Tiger Woods. In the same tournament that year one of the greats of the game Jack Nicklaus bowed out of the Open for the last time.

2006 Royal Liverpool

The American won the last of his three Open titles at Royal Liverpool in 2006. This was arguably his toughest and most emotional as he had to contend with the loss of his father, Earl back in May, resulting in him having to take nine weeks out of the game leading up to the defence of his championship. Fellow American Chris DiMarco pushed him all the way throughout the week before eventually losing to Woods by two shots. Following his victory Woods said “I just miss my dad so much….I wish he could have been here to witness this.”