Tommy Fleetwood’s Carnoustie Course Record 63

England's Tommy Fleetwood holds the course record at Carnoustie after firing a 63 in the second round of the 2017 Dunhill Links Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood’s second round score of 63 at the Dunhill Links in October sees him hold the course record around Carnoustie heading into the 147th Open, where he is highly fancied to win his first major championship.

He may not have had the week he was looking for overall but this day was for sure one he will never forget.

The round saw Fleetwood have a decent front nine of 3-under then a storming back nine of 6-under in which included five birdies in a row from holes 11 through to 15.

He could’ve made his scorecard look even prettier if his second shot into 15 had gone in after hitting the flag.

Tommy topped off his record-breaking round with an 8ft birdie putt on the final hole.

His 9-under par round had him tied for the lead after 36-holes with fellow Englishman Tyrrell Hatton however he couldn’t quite replicate that success on the weekend.

Hatton on the other hand did continue to hold the lead and ended up successfully defending his title from the year before.

After rounds of 70, 63, 76 and 69, Fleetwood finished the four days on 10-under par which had him 14 shots off the lead.

This record is deemed to be so special and will forever be remembered purely due to the fact that Carnoustie is known for being one of the toughest courses in the game.

We all remember Jean van de Velde’s disastrous 18th hole in the 1999 Open, where he completely blew a three shot lead on the last hole.

That was proof of how no round or tournament is 100% complete until the ball has gone in the hole on the 18th green.

Tommy’s 63 at Carnoustie could potentially be a huge advantage when teeing it up at the 147th Open.

He will be gunning for his first major and better his current world ranking position of 10th.