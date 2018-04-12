Check out some of the best stats from the first major of the year at Augusta National.
US Masters
Tony Finau Posts Pictures Of Ankle After Masters
Finau posted these images of his ankle after the Masters
30 Of The Best Masters Pictures 2018
Here we take a look at 30 of our favourite images from the 2018 tournament
Tiger Woods Up To Highest Ranking In Over Three Years
The 14-time major winner has moved up 1,111 spots since his return in December
Will Rory McIlroy ever win The Masters? GM Vercict
For Rory McIlroy, the most significant moment of this US Masters was the first shot he hit in round four. Usually so imperious with driver in hand, his opening tee…
Reed Holds Off Fowler and Spieth To Win US Masters
Patrick Reed claimed his maiden Major title at Augusta National
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Patrick Reed
10 things you didn't know about the Masters champion
The Best Seat In The House For The Masters
The Best Seat In The House For The Masters watching the golf at home
Jordan Spieth Just Misses Augusta National Masters Course Record
Jordan Spieth had a chance to break the Augusta National Masters Course Record
Tiger Woods Masters Return: GM Verdict
Tiger Woods Masters Return: GM Verdict
WATCH: Jordan Spieth Hits Stunning Shot From Pine Straw
Shades of Mickelson from Jordan Spieth
What Is The Masters Playoff Format?
We take a look at the playoff format at the Masters in the event of a tie after 72 holes
WATCH: Charley Hoffman Makes Masters Hole In One
It was the 12th final round ace on the 16th hole in the last 16 years.
Who is Rory McIlroy’s Wife?
Who is Rory McIlroy’s Wife? Forget Rory McIlroy’s 2011 Masters meltdown, April is a good month for the Northern Irishman, just ask his wife, Erica Stoll. The pair got hitched on…
US Masters Ceremony: How Do They Get The Right Green Jacket Size?
The Masters Champions come in all shapes, so how do they get the right Green Jacket size?
Doug Ghim Secures Low-Amateur Honours At 2018 Masters
Doug Ghim Secures Low-Amateur Honours At 2018 Masters Doug Ghim secured low-amateur honours in the 2018 US Masters by being the only non-professional to make the 36-hole cut at Augusta…
WATCH: Bubba Watson Putts Ball Into Bunker At Masters
The two-time Masters champion hit a dodgy putt on the 2nd hole...
Who Is Golf Commentator Jim Nantz?
Who is Jim Nantz? In this article we look at the background of the American broadcaster, who regularly appears on PGA Tour and NFL television coverage. Born in 1959 in…
WATCH: Tiger Woods Holes Long Eagle Putt At The Masters
Watch Woods make his first eagle of the tournament
Webb Simpson Goes Eagle-Eagle At US Masters
Simpson eagled 7 and 8 in the Masters final round