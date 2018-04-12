US Masters

Dates: April 5-8 2018
Course: Augusta National
TV Coverage: Sky Sports (Live all rounds), BBC (Live Weekend Coverage only)

The 2018 US Masters will take place as ever at Augusta National over April 5-8.

Patrick Reed Wins US Masters

Patrick Reed And Rory McIlroy Set Up Sunday Showdown

Round 3 Tee Times and Pairings Announced

Patrick Reed Has Healthy Halfway Lead

Jordan Spieth Leads After Round 1

Sergio Garcia’s Unwanted Record Score

Ceremonial Tee Offs

Tom Watson Wins Par-3 Contest

Why Is The Masters A Major?

Last year the event was won in incredible style – by Sergio Garcia who claimed his his first Major victory after beating Justin Rose in a play-off.

This year the eyes of the patrons will be on the new world number one Dustin Johnson, as well as the other big names, John Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama. While the question on many people’s lips is whether Rory McIlroy can complete his career Major Grand Slam.

Leading the British challenge and hoping to emulate Willett from 2016 is Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood.

And we cannot forget Tiger Woods, who has been in sensational form since coming back into playing form.

When the tournament starts make sure to keep up to date with who is leading with our US Masters Leaderboard.

Golf Monthly will at Augusta bringing you all the Latest Masters News, our opinion in our Augusta Blog.

Masters History and Records

Want to pick the Masters winner? Check out Golf Betting Tips homepage to find out who the Golf Monthly Tipster fancies and if he can pick yet another winner – or check out the direct US Masters Golf Betting Tips page that will be updated.

Watch the GM Tipster pick who he thinks will win at Augusta National

Sergio Garcia won $1.9million last year, check out the US Masters Prize Money for 2018.

Golf Monthly are at Augusta National this year, so keep checking back to this page and also the Golf Monthly Facebook and Twitter channels for all the latest updates.

Bernhard Langer’s Augusta National Course Guide Bernard Langer

Bernhard Langer knows the golf course at Augusta National better than most. The Masters champion of 1985 and 1993, Germany’s Langer made his Augusta debut in 1982 and he will be making his 34th Masters appearance this year. Among European golfers, only Sandy Lyle has appeared in more Masters tournaments (35 up to 2016) although Langer, 59, has made more cuts and played more Masters rounds. Here is Langer’s hole-by-hole guide to playing Augusta National

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18

