The highs and lows of Augusta National's terrain is something you can only truly appreciate when you walk the course for the first time

Comparing Augusta National’s Undulations With Famous Landmarks

Ask 100 players what the most surprising element of Augusta National is when they arrive for their first US Masters and the vast majority will talk about the undulations.

Television cameras are very good at masking the severe slopes in certain parts on the golf course – something you only truly realise when walking around for the first time.

According to Golf Monthly columnist Chris Wood, “The second shot at 18 plays about 12 yards uphill and the 10th fairway is like a ski slope.”

And it’s not just the obvious holes – the likes of 2 and 10 – that take you by surprise. I always thought the 1st was a gentle uphiller, but I was wrong. You can barely see the fairway bunker on the right of the short grass from the lowest point of the fairway.

One of the hardest things to do is put the changes in elevation into perspective, so below, I’ve taken five of the most significant drops or rises and compared them to famous objects and landmarks.

2nd hole – drop from 2nd tee to 2nd green: 90 feet

That equates to the length of three-and-a-half London busses and is roughly the height of two-and-a-half telephone poles.

8th hole – rise from 8th tee to 8th green: 61 feet

According to the Professional Bowling Association, a standard competition-size ten-pin bowling lane should be just over 61 feet. The driving area also sits below the level of the tee, so the second shot is roughly 80 feet uphill – about 250,000 times as long as a strand of hair.

10th hole – drop from tee to lowest point of fairway: 116 feet

The Statue of Liberty in New York is 111 feet tall from head to foot.

11th hole – drop from 11th tee to 11th green: 62 feet

That is roughly the height of the Angel of the North in Newcastle.

Highest point of Augusta National (the back of the 1st green) to the lowest point (Rae’s creek at the front of the 12th green): 175 feet

That is the height of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and just taller than both Nelson’s Column in London and the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

