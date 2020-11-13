Get to know the South African better with these 15 facts about him...
15 Things You Didn’t Know About Dylan Frittelli
1. He was born in Johannesburg on 5th June 1990
2. His had his first golf lesson at the age of 12
Related: Best Black Friday Golf Deals
3. He won the 2007 Callaway Junior World Golf Championships for boys aged 15 to 17
4. He also won the 2008 South African Boys’ Championship
5. He represented South Africa at the 2008 and 2010 Eisenhower Trophy
6. He played college golf at the University of Texas on the same ‘Texas Longhorn’ team as Jordan Spieth. In 2012, he sunk the winning putt for the team’s first NCAA Championship victory in 40 years
7. He posted a 3.40 GPA as a geography major and won the 2012 Byron Nelson Award given to the top academic golfer in the USA
8. He turned pro in 2012 off +4
Related: Dylan Frittelli What’s in the bag?
9. He primarily played on the Sunshine and Challenge Tours before reaching the European Tour in 2017
10. His maiden pro title came on the Challenge Tour at Karten Golf Open in Austria, and he also won 2016 Rolex Challenge in Switzerland on the Challenge Tour
11. He won twice on the European Tour in 2017, at the Lyoness Open and Mauritius Open
12. In his Masters debut, he made a hole-in-one during the 2018 Par 3 Contest
13. His first PGA Tour title came at the 2019 John Deere Classic, where he beat Russell Henley by two
14. Away from golf, he enjoys surfing, tennis and making lego
15. His career-high world ranking is 44th
Early Black Friday Deals spotted so far –
Srixon Z-Star XV Golf Balls (One Dozen)
£44.99 £34.95 with Golf Gear Direct
Get more than £10 off these premium Z-Star XV golf balls from Srixon.
Rife RX5 Deluxe Rangefinder
£249 £149 at American Golf
A rangefinder with excellent value, this Rife RX5 model provides highly accurate distance measurements whilst also maintaining a sleek design. It also caters for slope measurements and has a flag lock feature too, right now you can get one with £100 off.
GolfBuddy Aim L10 Rangefinder
$329.99 $219.99 at Rock Bottom Golf
The rangefinder just below the L10 Voice is the L10 which you can get with over $100 off right now. It has many of the same features as the model above but is lacking the voice feature.
Stewart Golf R1-S Push Cart
$540 $229.99 with Rock Bottom Golf
Stewart Golf has improved its R1 Push cart with this R1-S model. During testing we thought the folding mechanism worked excellently and the ease of use when walking and pushing it makes it one of the best golf carts around. Add a splash of colour and a huge saving and you have a winner.
Stewart Golf R1-S Push Cart Review
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram