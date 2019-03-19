With the bookies always offering very short odds on the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, and a resurgent Tiger Woods back in the mix, there’s plenty of value to be had

5 Masters Outsiders 2019

Below are some Masters outsiders who I think have the potential to challenge at Augusta National this year. For the purpose of this piece, I’ve taken Masters outsiders to mean anyone 50/1 or longer.

Masters Outsiders 2019 – Our Picks

Eddie Pepperell @ 150/1

We all know by now that Fuzzy Zoeller is the only player since 1935 to have won en debut – a product of Augusta National’s nuances and the fact first-time players are often overawed by competing at such an iconic venue.

That said, Pepperell has been hugely impressive over the last 18 month and has now forced himself into the world’s top 25. What’s more, his skill set seems to be well suited to Augusta, on paper at least. His strengths are his iron play and his short game – both great attributes on a layout where distance control on approaches is key and the green complexes are severe.

His biggest weakness is his driving, but we’ve seen examples in the past of people being wayward off the tee and still claiming the Green Jacket. Pepperell finished third en debut at the Players Championship and that should give him great confidence as he heads to north-east Georgia for the first time.

Webb Simpson @ 80/1

I know he’s a multiple PGA Tour winner and Major Champion, but I’m going to class him as an outsider as he’s as much as 80/1 with some bookmakers. Big hitting is frequently touted as a key attribute at Augusta, and while Simpson is one of the shorter players on tour, the likes of Zach Johnson have been successful in the past so it’s clearly not essential.

Simpson is one of the straightest drivers of the ball in the game and he ranked as the best putter on the PGA Tour last season. His Augusta record features no top-tens, but look a little closer and you’ll see three top-28s in his last four starts – the last of which, a tie for 20th, was his best Masters finish. Things are certainly moving in the right direction.