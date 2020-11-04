The US Masters attracts plenty of attention from punters eager to make a few quid. But before you open your wallet, here are 7 Masters Betting Traps...

7 Masters Betting Traps To Avoid

1 Avoid The Rookies

Augusta is one of the best strategic tests in world golf. Understanding how to get your ball close to the flag often requires a precise knowledge of the slopes and the grain. Throw in the aura and history of the Masters and you’ve got a rookie-free recipe on your hands. Only once has a first time invitee won at Augusta – that was Fuzzy Zeoller in 1979. There’s a reason for that!

Think twice about: Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff

2 Outright Winner

Unless you’re backing one of the leaders ahead of the final round, be very weary of leaving the each way box unchecked, especially at the Masters. This year’s tournament sees a whole host of players in with a great chance. McIlory, DJ, Thomas, Koepka, Woods, Schauffele, Rose… the list goes on. Furthermore, when it comes to golf, a winner can come from almost anywhere. Approach with caution!

3 One-side of the draw

It’s a mistake you only make once. You reach Wednesday afternoon, do your meticulous research and make your bets. What more could you have possibly done? Check the draw and the weather first. Make sure all of your bets are not playing at the same time. Changing weather conditions can have a huge impact on the result. It could be dead calm in the morning and blowing a hoolie in the afternoon. Split the risk.

4 The Defending Champion

The last time the defending champion won The Masters was in 2002, when Tiger Woods won his third Green Jacket. He’s done it before but it’s highly unlikely he’ll do it again this year – Nick Faldo in 1990 was the last back-to-back winner before Woods in 2002, meaning it has only happened twice in the last 30 years.

5 The Brits

We’re not saying to avoid backing any of the Brits in the field. That would be silly. However, take a head-over-heart approach. Look at it objectively. You might desperately want Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood to do the business but are they more likely than, for instance Dustin Johnson? Probably not.

Think twice about: Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey, Danny Willett

6 Reserve Some Funds

Avoid the temptation to spend you’re entire budget before a shot has been hit. Golf is a fickle sport – last week’s winner could be out with the washing before you have even logged on to check the scores. Keep your interest up by saving a few quid to spend a little later in the tournament. It could save your bacon!

7 Jordan Spieth

Spieth has an awesome record at the Masters, but his form stinks – think twice about backing him.

