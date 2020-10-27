Who could win their first Major at Augusta National? We look at the main contenders...

Potential First-Time Major Champions At Augusta

Augusta National is often the location for players to open their account in the Majors – so could it be a first-timer again this year?

Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott and Charl Schwartzel all won their maiden Major title at The Masters over the past decade.

Below, we look at some first-timers who could pick up a Green Jacket this year…

Jon Rahm

The former World No.1 is destined for greatness, with 12 pro wins to his name already despite only joining the paid ranks in mid-2016.

Rahm has finished T27th, 4th and T9th in his three Masters starts.

Xander Schauffele

The American is comfortably one of the world’s top players now and has a very impressive seven top 10s in just 13 Major starts.

He was T2nd in his second Masters appearance last year.

Tommy Fleetwood



Fleetwood has had two runners-up finishes and a fourth place in Majors since the start of 2017.

The five-time European Tour winner’s best finish at Augusta is a T17th – he will surely better that in the coming years.

Tyrrell Hatton

Fresh off of his BMW PGA Championship victory, Hatton will arrive at Augusta in the form of his life.

The Englishman notched his fifth European Tour title after winning his first PGA Tour event at Bay Hill before lockdown.

It’s hard to pick out a weakness from his game – he’s an accurate ball striker, a superb wedge player and he’s brilliant with the putter, too.

Rickie Fowler

The American is always talked about when Majors come around and for good reason too, he has 11 top 10s in golf’s big four events.

Fowler was second to Patrick Reed at Augusta in 2018 after 65-67 on the weekend.

He hasn’t been on the best of runs this year so may well enjoy coming into the event without the usual pressure on him.

Matthew Wolff

He nearly won the US Open in September, where he finished 2nd in just his second Major – after coming T4th at the PGA Championship in his first ever Major start!

The 21-year-old is desperate to pick up his second PGA Tour victory and there’s no reason he can’t win at Augusta this early in his career.

Patrick Cantlay

The American will enter Augusta with lots of confidence after his third PGA Tour victory at the Zozo Championship.

Cantlay is considered to be one of the best players in the world and is really finding his feet after a difficult start to life as a pro off the course.

He was low amateur at Augusta in 2012 and finished T9th last year where he bogeyed 16 and 17 after eagling the 15th to take the lead in the final round.

Lee Westwood

The 47-year-old has had a resurgence over the past few years with some huge wins in the Rolex Series events on the European Tour in South Africa and Abu Dhabi.

Westwood is still one of the game’s best from tee to green and he has shown he can still putt very well.

The Englishman has five top 10s at Augusta including two runners-up finishes.

Tony Finau

Finau doesn’t win as much as he should but he is easily one of the game’s best players from week to week.

He has eight top 10s in Majors and was T10th at Augusta in 2018 despite fracturing his foot during the Par 3 Contest. He was also T5th last year.

Paul Casey

Casey is still playing some top quality golf at the age of 43 and will come into The Masters with confidence after his T2nd at the PGA Championship in August – his best ever Major finish.

The Englishman has five top 10s at Augusta including three in a row from 2015-2017.

Hideki Matsuyama