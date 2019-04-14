Ten names to watch out for at Augusta in the years to come

Your Future Champions At Augusta

The US Masters rarely disappoints. When the cream rises to the top on the back nine on Sunday afternoon, Augusta National is a pressure cooker – only the toughest survive. Whilst this time is normally reserved for experienced, Major winners and past champions, the week as a whole provides a glimpse into the future. Who might we see pull on the coveted Green Jacket in the coming years? Here are ten players with Masters pedigree…

Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark

The Dane took out Tiger Woods at the WGC Match Play in March. However, the 27-year-old has been making quite an impression on the European Tour in the last couple of seasons and he’s looked comfortable on his Masters debut.

Justin Harding, South Africa

The South African won his first European Tour title at the Qatar Masters in March. That was his fifth worldwide victory in 12 months. He opened his Masters account with a pair of 69s and looks to have all the tools to succeed at Augusta.

Thorbjørn Olesen, Denmark

The Dane made his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National last year and is no longer a name that goes under the radar. There’s more to come from the 29-year-old who represented his country at the Olympics in Rio in 2016. Has a best Masters finish of T6 (2013).

Hatong Li, China

The 23-year-old recorded the best finish by a Chinese player in a Major when he finished third at The Open in 2017. He’s won twice on the European Tour, where he’s becoming one of the most exciting young talents.

In 2017, Wallace won the Portugal Open – and he’s never looked back. Three more victories have followed on the European Tour and the man from Hillingdon looks set to be one of England’s leading contenders at Augusta for years to come, despite missing the cut on his debut.

