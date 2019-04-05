How can you spot a Masters winner? In this piece we look at some key trends from the last decade's winners and narrow the field down to just five names!

How To Spot A Masters Winner

Of all four majors, the US Masters is undoubtedly the easiest to pick the winner. But how can you spot a Masters winner?

Well allow me to dive head first into the stats from the last decade of winners to reveal a few helpful points that narrow down the field that is teeing it up at Augusta National this year.

Key Trends



In Reasonable Form And Not Rusty

Since 2011, The Masters’ winner has posted a T3 or better that same calendar year, with Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson and Charl Schwarztel all winning. Last year Patrick Reed had had three top 10s in a row before getting to Augusta. Nine of the last 10 winners had also played in six or more tournaments that year.

Not The Defending Champion

Spieth would have got the job done in 2016 were it not for his collapse on the 12th, but Willett’s win means nobody has defended the Green Jacket since Tiger Woods in 2001-2002. Before Woods it is only Sir Nick Faldo (1989-1990) and Jack Nicklaus (1965-1966) who have pulled off the feat.

Not Ranked World Number One

Phil Mickelson at number three in in 2010 is the highest ranked player to win in the last decade. The likes of Angel Cabrera (ranked 69th in 2009), Zach Johnson (ranked 56th in 2007) and Trevor Immelman (ranked 29th in 2008) prove there is value to be had when betting further down the field.

Not A Rookie



Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 is the only rookie to have won the US Masters since the second tournament…. the odds of a rookie winning are very low.

Not European or Asian player

Garcia and Willett are the only European winners since Jose Maria Olazabal in 1999 to win, so as far as the trend book is concerned, it’s unlikely to happen again soon. (I for one hope this is wrong). YE Yang is still the only player from Asia to have won a Major and no one from that continent has won the Masters, so for this argument we are excluding players from both these continents… of course the likes of McIlroy, Casey, Molinari Haotong Li, Si Woo Kim and Hideki Matsuyama tick the rest of the boxes.



