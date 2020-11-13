Kevin Na's Masters Thursday was perfect proof that the naked statistics don't always tell the full story...

Kevin Na’s Masters Thursday: Lies, Damned Lies And Statistics

Some would say that statistics tell you everything you need to know about your game. Maybe they do over a long enough period.

But look at them in isolation and you can jump to the wrong conclusion if you read too much into one particular statistic.

Related: Best Black Friday Golf Deals

Just take a look at Kevin Na’s Masters Thursday, when he became the first player to hit every green in regulation or less since 2009.

That must have got him riding high on the leaderboard, right?

Wrong, because he also racked up a demoralising 39 putts to shoot a middle-of-the-pack one-over 73.

He had three three-putts – one on the 2 nd from 44ft for par

from 44ft for par He had one two-putt birdie on the 15 th from 75ft

from 75ft Only four of his approach shots were inside 10ft, so really good birdie chances

His remaining 14 approaches finished 16ft to 80ft away

He did suffer three lip-outs

The longest putt he holed all day was 5ft for birdie on 15!

The frustration was beginning to show on several occasions.

On the 12th his head was in his hands after his 9-footer for birdie went straight left off the blade. It never sniffed the hole.

You might then conclude that this was a fantastic ball-striking day hijacked by a disobedient putter.

But that’s only partly true because there were several excellent two-putts from long range on Augusta National‘s notoriously difficult greens.

Not in full control

One of the beauties of the masters.com website is that you can now click on a player’s scorecard and see video footage of every shot in a player’s round.

I spent an hour of my life doing just that for Kevin Na’s seemingly perfect ball-striking first round.

The video evidence presents a slightly different picture to the naked stats.

Na never really looked in full control of his swing throughout.

One hand came off the club on several drives and approach shots, notably his shot into the 9th and drive on the 11th.

He almost swung himself off his feet a few times, too, particularly on the 15th tee. And he also seemed to hurt his wrist on his approach to the 7th.

But all of these shots somehow found green, fairway or first cut despite the body language, so he was never badly out of position.

If you’d only seen his reaction you would have sworn blind they were heading for trouble.

So, while the raw stats of 18 greens in regulation and 39 putts hint at a perfect ball-striking day, a closer inspection of the evidence tells a slightly different story.

Lies, damned lies and statistics!

Titleist Pro V1 Balls £41.95 £36.95 at Scottsdale Golf

Without doubt one of the best balls out there, the Pro V1 is below £37 at the moment – a real bargain. It’s also in the sale in the yellow colour, too. View Deal

Under Armour Elevated Tour Baseball Cap £30 £18.90 at Scottsdale Golf

Coming in size M/L, this Under Armour baseball cap is available in both grey and navy with over £11 off its usual price of £30. View Deal

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

Save eight dollars today on Callaway’s Chrome Soft golf balls. A model that proves popular out on Tour, the ball is constructed with an improved urethane cover which delivers increased ball speed on full shots while providing even softer feel and more control around the greens. View Deal

Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

You can also get the same saving on the Chrome Soft X balls if you want firmer feel and lower spin with the driver. View Deal

For all the latest Masters news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram