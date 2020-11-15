Here's what's most caught our eye from the cumulative 54-hole stats in this year's Masters at Augusta National

Key Stats After Round 3 Of The Masters

Who doesn’t like a performance stat or two to chew over while we wait for the back nine on Sunday, where, apparently, the tournament really starts?

We’ve delved into the cumulative 54-hole stats to see what jumps out at us…

Driving distance

Okay, this one is no surprise, but Bryson DeChambeau does now lead the driving distance stats at 327.5 yards.

Bernhard Langer is shortest at 263.4, but he is just about old enough to be Bryson’s grandfather!

Unbelievably, the pair are playing together in today’s final round.

Dustin Johnson is only sixth longest behind Rory McIlroy, Dylan Frittelli, Tony Finau and Cameron Champ.

Related: How Dylan Frittelli Changed His Driver And Out Drive Bryson

Fairways hit

Langer has only missed three out of 42 fairways so far to lead the driving accuracy stats at 92.86%. Okay, he’s only averaging 263.4 yards, but even so.

Of the modern era players, Victor Perez leads the way with 36 out of 42 (85.71%).

Considering some of places we’ve seen him playing from, you may be surprised to learn that Bryson has hit two-thirds of the fairways he’s aimed at.

Frittelli is least accurate at just 20 out of 42. It’s not doing him too much harm, though, as he entered the final round in 5th place, five behind.

Sand saves

There are a few 100% sand save records, but only from those who have visited three bunkers or fewer.

Beyond them, the best sand save record is Patrick Cantlay’s – up and down from five of the six bunkers he’s visited.

Tony Finau and Patrick Reed have found the most greenside bunkers at eight, getting up and down four and five times respectively.

On the flipside, Brooks Koepka has found just one greenside bunker so far… one of those with a 100% record.

Greens in regulation

They say Augusta is a second-shot golf course, so it’s perhaps no surprise that DJ leads the way here at 87.04% of greens hit – 47 out of 54.

Further support for that Augusta assessment comes from three of round three’s top six topping the GIR stats. Abraham Ancer is 2nd at 83.33% and Justin Thomas 3rd at 77.78%.

At the bottom, it’s Adam Scot at just 57.41% – consistent with his limited outings this year, but a far cry from his normal standard.

Putts

On the greens, Sungjae Im leads the way with just 78 putts over 54 holes – an average of 26 per round and 1.44 per green.

Phil Mickelson has struggled most on the greens taking 18 putts more than Im for an average of 32 per round.

Seven men have mastered Augusta’s treacherous greens well enough to avoid a single three-putt so far.

Interestingly, among them are the field’s longest and shortest hitters in DeChambeau and Langer… playing together on Sunday!

