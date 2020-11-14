Many of us aren't allowed out at the moment, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy watching the game at home
Masters Lockdown Drinking Game
Usually on moving day at Augusta, many of us will enjoy a round of golf with friends before heading home to watch the action unfold with a glass of something nice.
This year, things are slightly different, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a bit of fun watching the golf on the sofa.
Now, we’re not suggesting you get blind drunk – no one wants to be in bed early this weekend.
However, if you’re missing your lively weekend nights out, here’s our very own Masters lockdown drinking game.
Got no one to play with? This is where Zoom comes into its own.
Remember, please sip responsibly.
Masters Lockdown Drinking Game: How It Works
Take a sip (one finger width) every time…
- Bernhard Langer’s age (63) is mentioned
- A ‘mud ball’ gets called
- Butch Harmon says ‘That-a-boy!’
- The sub-air system is mentioned
It’s a slug (two finger widths) for every…
- Mention of a lack of patrons
- Ball you see disappear into Rae’s Creek
- There’s a birdie
- There’s a bogey
- There’s a three putt
- Reference is made to DeChambeau’s ball speed
Down your drink if…
- Rory McIlroy’s quest for the Grand Slam gets mentioned
- There’s an Eagle
- Hole out from off the green
And you have to do a shot
- There’s a hole in one
For the more health-conscious individuals out there, why not swap the sips of beer for press ups, burpees and short sprints.
Black Friday Golf Deals
Titleist Pro V1 Balls
£41.95 £36.95 at Scottsdale Golf
Without doubt one of the best balls out there, the Pro V1 is below £37 at the moment – a real bargain. It’s also in the sale in the yellow colour, too.
Under Armour Elevated Tour Baseball Cap
£30 £18.90 at Scottsdale Golf
Coming in size M/L, this Under Armour baseball cap is available in both grey and navy with over £11 off its usual price of £30.
Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls
$47.99 $39.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops
Save eight dollars today on Callaway’s Chrome Soft golf balls. A model that proves popular out on Tour, the ball is constructed with an improved urethane cover which delivers increased ball speed on full shots while providing even softer feel and more control around the greens.
Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Balls
$47.99 $39.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops
You can also get the same saving on the Chrome Soft X balls if you want firmer feel and lower spin with the driver.