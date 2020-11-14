Many of us aren't allowed out at the moment, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy watching the game at home

Masters Lockdown Drinking Game

Usually on moving day at Augusta, many of us will enjoy a round of golf with friends before heading home to watch the action unfold with a glass of something nice.

This year, things are slightly different, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a bit of fun watching the golf on the sofa.

Now, we’re not suggesting you get blind drunk – no one wants to be in bed early this weekend.

However, if you’re missing your lively weekend nights out, here’s our very own Masters lockdown drinking game.

Got no one to play with? This is where Zoom comes into its own.

Remember, please sip responsibly.

Masters Lockdown Drinking Game: How It Works

Take a sip (one finger width) every time…

Bernhard Langer’s age (63) is mentioned

A ‘mud ball’ gets called

Butch Harmon says ‘That-a-boy!’

The sub-air system is mentioned

It’s a slug (two finger widths) for every…

Mention of a lack of patrons

Ball you see disappear into Rae’s Creek

There’s a birdie

There’s a bogey

There’s a three putt

Reference is made to DeChambeau’s ball speed

Down your drink if…

Rory McIlroy’s quest for the Grand Slam gets mentioned

There’s an Eagle

Hole out from off the green

And you have to do a shot

There’s a hole in one

It’s just a bit of fun and you needn’t stock the fridge with booze.

For the more health-conscious individuals out there, why not swap the sips of beer for press ups, burpees and short sprints.

