The Masters playoff format is different to all the other Majors in that it is the only one that is sudden-death...

What Is The Masters Playoff Format?

What is the US Masters playoff format if, after the regulation 72-holes, we have a tie at the top of the leaderboard?

The answer quite simply is a sudden death playoff that takes place on the 18th and 10th holes. Those tied at the top will play 18 then 10 and so on until a clear winner emerges.

Related: The best Masters playoffs

The most recent playoff was in 2017 between Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose. A stellar back nine charge from the Spaniard, including a sublime eagle at the 15th, meant they tied on nine-under-par. The playoff itself turned out to be a bit anti-climactic, with Rose finding the trees on the 18th. A chip out was the result.

Whereas Sergio played the hole perfectly with a brilliant birdie to pick up his first Major at the 74th time of asking.

In 2013, Adam Scott became the first Australian to don the Green Jacket after defeating Angel Cabrera with a birdie at the 10th.

The 10th and 18th holes are chosen because of their close proximity to each other and the clubhouse.

Running side-by-side (and playing up and down the same steep hill), these holes allow the action to unfold in a relatively small space but in front of the largest possible number of fans.

Related: Trophies Awarded at the Masters

You may remember a number of playoffs finishing on the 11th hole, Nick Faldo twice won the Masters on the 11th hole and Larry Mize’s chip-in is one of the tournament’s greatest moments.

Before the change in 2004, players started the sudden-death playoff on the 10th hole and simply played the back nine until there was a winner.

The Masters is the only Major that employs a sudden-death playoff.

In the event of a tie at the US Open, a two-hole aggregate playoff is now in force.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Players used to have to return for an 18-hole strokeplay shoot-out the following day.