We look back on all the biggest stories from the 2020 Masters...
Podcast: Masters Review Featuring DJ And Wayne Riley
What a week that was! We discuss all the biggest stories from a memorable week at Augusta and hear from winner Dustin Johnson as well as Wayne ‘Radar’ Riley. Listen below –
Apple podcasts: Listen here
Spotify: Listen here
Acast: Listen here
iHeartRadio: Listen here
Stitcher: Listen here
Deezer: Listen here
TuneIn: Listen here
Player FM: Listen here
Podbean: Listen here
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram