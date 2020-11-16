We look back on all the biggest stories from the 2020 Masters...

Podcast: Masters Review Featuring DJ And Wayne Riley

What a week that was! We discuss all the biggest stories from a memorable week at Augusta and hear from winner Dustin Johnson as well as Wayne ‘Radar’ Riley. Listen below –

Apple podcasts: Listen here

Spotify: Listen here

Acast: Listen here

iHeartRadio: Listen here

Stitcher: Listen here

Deezer: Listen here

TuneIn: Listen here

Player FM: Listen here

Podbean: Listen here

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram