We've had plenty of the sublime, now here's the ridiculous - some of the strangest shots from The Masters

Strangest Shots From The Masters

As much as we enjoy watching the best shots, occasionally it’s nice to see the finest players in the world play like 28-handicappers.

And if there’s one course that can make a player look silly, it’s Augusta National.

Now, we’re not poking fun at any of the following players – we admire them greatly.

Related: Black Friday Golf Deals – Don’t miss out

However, it can be comforting to know that even the very best in the business can struggle to control that little white ball.

So, here’s your 2020 US Masters bloopers reel, starring… well, just watch.

1. Rahm’s Top/Pull

“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a shot like that, as low as that with that much turn from right to left.”

You’re not the only one, Mr Murray, although they’re rather more common on the amateur circuit.

2. Rahm’s Tree Trouble

Sadly, the Spaniard followed that one up with an attempted recovery straight into the face of a pine tree, which saw the ball shoot left into a bush.

3. Rory’s Hook

McIlroy is one of the best drivers of the golf ball in the world, but this was a shocker.

It happens to us all, although most club golfers would struggle to regroup after a shot like this.

4. Rory’s “So Bad” 8-iron

Rory follows that assessment with an OMG although, as far as we know, the 8-iron remained in one piece.

5. Jason Kokrak’s Mud Ball

There might not be anything strange about mud balls this week, but this one was particularly bad – and it could have been disastrous for Lee Westwood’s shins, too.

6. DeChambeau’s Troubles On 13

Not just one strange shot, but a collection of errors from the US Open champion, whose opening round did not go at all to plan.

7. Hatton’s Perfect Fairway Wood

Well, it was perfect – an absolute peach.

This sort of thing does happen at Augusta, though. Harsh.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram.