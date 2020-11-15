Want to follow your favourite player or players round Augusta, shot by shot, with an annotated course planner charting their every hit? No problem...

When watching a golf tournament at home on the TV, especially The Masters, you can get a feeling that you aren’t watching exactly what you want to see.

You can feel that you are being led down a path that you may not want to follow, and that you would like to choose what shots to watch. Well that has all changed with the dawn of the amazing Masters app.

The official Masters app has this great innovation this year called the My Group function. This allows you to customise your viewing in minute detail.

The app already has all sorts of clever things. For starters, if you are in the US, you can watch the live broadcast of the action.

But even if you are elsewhere, you still get all the other functions. These include being able to watch the key action just after it has happened. Moreover you can pick out a favourite player or players and follow their progress, shot by shot.

We have been testing the amazin My Group function. This enables you to choose which players you wish to follow round the course. So you can play at putting together you own group, and then see how they fare taking on one of the most famous courses in the world.

You will get to see all their successes and failures on each hole just after they have finished playing it. Even better, you get just the shots themselves, not all the faffing about in between.

For those who are unable to download the app, the Masters website also has this function. It not only shows every shot, but plots them out on the course planner of each hole, marking out the distance of each shot. The interactive scorecard for each player allows you to pick out which hole to watch.

So if you want to relive DeChambeau’s travails on the first day on the 13th hole, for example, you can. Over and over again if you like. (Isn’t it great to know that the best golfers can sometimes play just like we club players do?)

As well as this My Group feature, you get all sorts of analysis, stats, videos, customised leaderboards, historical information…. the works. What’s more the app is free.

As well as this My Group feature, you get all sorts of analysis, stats, videos, customised leaderboards, historical information…. the works. What's more the app is free.

