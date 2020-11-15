The Top 5 Shots From Day Four Of The Masters And How To Play Them

The best five shots from the final day of the 2020 US Masters, with top tips and advice from the pros on how to play them

Dustin Johnson may have ensured the 2020 The Masters didn’t turn into the epic many would have hoped for, but the final day had its moments – plenty of them, in fact.

We’ve picked out the top 5 shots from day four of the Major and, knowing you’ll be inspired, we’ve got tips and instruction on how to play them.

So, in no particular order…

The Top 5 Shots From Day Four Of The Masters

1. Cameron Smith, Second Shot, Par-4 7th

The young Aussie was well up for the challenge on the final day.

Out of position on the brutal 7th, he hoisted one up over the pines to set up a wonderful birdie putt, which he went on to convert.

Wedge Distance Control Tips

Golf Monthly Top 25 Coach, Paul Foston has some great tips to help with your wedge distance control, which should help you attack more pins and make more birdies.

2. Bryson DeChambeau, Second Shot, Par-5 13th

DeChambeau’s aggressive strategy to take down Augusta may have backfired, but in between the wild drives and lost balls, he actually played some great shots – like this one…

4 Tour Pro Iron Play Drills Guaranteed To Improve Your Striking

Englishman Paul Waring picks out four drills to help you hit down more on your irons and improve your ball-striking.

3. Tommy Fleetwood, Second Shot, Par-3 12th

It may have been travelling – into the drink maybe – but this wasn’t an easy spot to chip from.

10 Tour Pro Chipping Tips

Top chipping tips from the best in the world, including the 2020 US Masters champion.

4. Andy Ogletree, Second Shot, par-3 16th

Augusta National caused a bit of a stir with the pin position on 16 on Sunday, but the young amateur was fine with it.

5. Marc Leishman, Third Shot, Par-5 2nd

The par-5 2nd is always there to have a go at in two on the final day, with a slope that feeds the ball towards the pin.

The Aussie overcooked his approach, and had to make his eagle another way.

Make More Birdies – Pitching Tips

PGA Pro Luke Peterken on how to improve your pitching and make more birdies.

