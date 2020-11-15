The Top 5 Shots From Day Three Of The Masters And How To Play Them

Our top 5 shots from Saturday at Augusta, with top tips from the pros on how to play them
The Top 5 Shots From Day Three Of The Masters
Dustin Johnson may have opened up some daylight at the top on day three of The Masters, but he wasn’t the only one to shine.
When the cream rises to the top on the weekend at Augusta, we're always guaranteed a treat – and that's what we got.
Here are the top 5 shots from day three of The Masters.
1. Brooks Koepka, Second Shot, Par-5 15th
The greens may be extra receptive this week, but the putting surface on 15 is not as big a target as it appears.
This is how to play a towering iron shot…
The very finest instruction from our Top 25 Coaches to help you with your long iron play.
2. Sungjae Im, Third Shot, Par-4 11th
This was really not a good spot to be in, but it proved no problem for the South Korean, who was staring bogey in the face.
Why play it safe with a putter when you have this kind of touch around the greens…
Top 25 Coach, Keith Williams has these simple technique tips to help you have more control over your chip shots.
3. Bernhard Langer, Second Shot, Par-3 16th
The German was not on the right section of the green on 16 – nowhere near it.
No one knows the greens at Augusta better than Langer, though.
Even so, 63 feet is quite the tramliner.
16 Tour Pro Green Reading Tips
We asked the world’s best golfers to share their top tips for reading greens.
4. Shane Lowry, Third Shot, Par-4 14th
You don’t win a Claret Jug without exceptional touch around the greens – and it’s a well-known fact that Shane Lowry has wonderful hands.
Take it away, Shane…
We asked the tour pros to offer their top greenside tips, and here’s what they said.
5. Rory McIlroy, Second Shot, Par-3 12th
One minute he looked as though he was in the drink, the next he’s picking the ball out of the cup after a birdie-two.
McIlroy might not be in quite the best of form at the moment, but he’ll always be capable of moments of magic like this…
Rick Shiels explains how to play bunker shots from greenside traps, so you escape sand every time.
