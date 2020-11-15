The Top 5 Shots From Day Three Of The Masters And How To Play Them

Our top 5 shots from Saturday at Augusta, with top tips from the pros on how to play them

The Top 5 Shots From Day Three Of The Masters

Dustin Johnson may have opened up some daylight at the top on day three of The Masters, but he wasn’t the only one to shine.

When the cream rises to the top on the weekend at Augusta, we’re always guaranteed a treat – and that’s what we got.

Here are the top 5 shots from day three of The Masters.

1. Brooks Koepka, Second Shot, Par-5 15th

The greens may be extra receptive this week, but the putting surface on 15 is not as big a target as it appears.

This is how to play a towering iron shot…

2. Sungjae Im, Third Shot, Par-4 11th

This was really not a good spot to be in, but it proved no problem for the South Korean, who was staring bogey in the face.

Why play it safe with a putter when you have this kind of touch around the greens…

3. Bernhard Langer, Second Shot, Par-3 16th

The German was not on the right section of the green on 16 – nowhere near it.

No one knows the greens at Augusta better than Langer, though.

Even so, 63 feet is quite the tramliner.

4. Shane Lowry, Third Shot, Par-4 14th

You don’t win a Claret Jug without exceptional touch around the greens – and it’s a well-known fact that Shane Lowry has wonderful hands.

Take it away, Shane…

5. Rory McIlroy, Second Shot, Par-3 12th

One minute he looked as though he was in the drink, the next he’s picking the ball out of the cup after a birdie-two.

McIlroy might not be in quite the best of form at the moment, but he’ll always be capable of moments of magic like this…

