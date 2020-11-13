More action from Augusta, as we pick our top 5 shots from day two of the 2020 Masters - and offer top tips on how to play them

The Top 5 Shots From Day Two Of The Masters And How To Play Them

Compared to yesterday, Augusta National seemed a little quieter on Friday – but we still managed to pick out a few handy shots.

Here are the top 5 shots from day two of The Masters.

Knowing that you’ll be inspired, we’ve also got some top tips and advice from the pros and our Top 25 Coaches on how to play them.

So, in no particular order…

The Top 5 Shots From Day Two Of The Masters

1. Cameron Smith, Second Shot, Par-5 15th

The Australian with a masterclass on how to hit your fairway wood – or how to stripe your fairway wood directly at the pin.

This beauty, from 247 yards, set him up for an eagle, which he converted for a nice piece of crystal.

Piers Ward from Me And My Golf shows you the changes you need to make in your set up to improve your fairway wood ball striking.

2. Justin Thomas, Third Shot, Par-5 8th

Thomas didn’t have a lot going for him here: pine straws, a bank – but somehow he managed to get the ball up-and-down for birdie.

How about the use of the slope, too… not bad at all.

Dustin, Tyrrell, Henrik… top tips from the bug guns on how to improve your greenside chipping.

3. Tiger Woods, Third Shot, Par-5 2nd

The 15-time Major winner looked set to walk off the par-5 2nd with a disappointing par when he found the greenside bunker with his approach, which gave him very little room to work with.

Woods, though, is pretty handy from the sand.

Golf Monthly Top 25 coach, Andrew Jones on how to play those greenside splash shots.

4. Sebastian Munoz, Third Shot, Par-4 18th

The Colombian may have had a nice bit of green to work with, but everything about this chip was pure class.

Top 25 Coach, John Jacobs shows four fail-safe chipping methods to help you stop wasting shots around the greens.

5. Dustin Johnson, Second Shot, Par-4 11th

The American made yesterday’s top 5 shots with a stunning approach into the par-5 2nd, and his iron play was equally impressive during much of his second round.

You don’t become world number one without striping your irons like this.

PGA pro, Luke Peterken gives some iron play tips so you can make your practice more efficient and post better scores.

