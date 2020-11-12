Get to know the Sky Sports Golf presenter and Entrepreneur a little better...

9 Things You Didn’t Know About Sarah Stirk

1. She began her journalism career working for Manchester United’s MUTV before going on to work for the BBC, Setanta and Sky News.

2. Sarah lists Hazel Irvine, Sue Barker and Clare Balding as some of her female sports presenter inspirations.

3. She was selected in the Telegraph and Lexus ‘Amazing 15’ list in 2012, which was ‘a handpicked group who represent Britain’s most exciting talent.’

4. She played tennis in her childhood and had a college tennis scholarship in the USA but a bad shoulder injury scuppered her progress.

5. She is a 7 handicap.

6. She owned a company named Xclusive Golf which organised luxury golf trips for customers. It was acquired by Golf Breaks in 2016.

7. According to her website, Stirk is passionate about sport, travel, fitness, business and personal development and is also an aspiring drummer.

8. She loves dogs and works with the charity Dogs for Good

9. Stirk founded ‘Reach’, which has built a “community fundamentally based on COLLABORATION to help women of all ages and backgrounds to reach their short, medium and long term goals.”

