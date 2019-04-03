Tiger Woods 2005 Masters: Chris DiMarco Reflects On ’That Chip”

Tiger Woods 2005 Masters: runner-up, Chris DiMarco, looks back on 'that chip', one of the most memorable shots of any Masters, or indeed any tournament…

Think back to Augusta 2005, and you’ll invariably think of ‘that chip’ on the 16th in the final round, when Tiger was vying for the title with playing companion, Chris DiMarco.

In the commentary booth, Lanny Wadkins’ final words just before Tiger played were: “There’s a good chance he won’t get this inside DiMarco’s ball.” He should have kept quiet, for we all know what happened next.

We caught up with 2005 runner-up, Chris DiMarco back in 2015 to ask him about Tiger Woods’ Master miracle chip in 2005.

When you were walking up the 16th in 2005, did you manage to shut out thoughts of potentially walking off the green leading the Masters?

I did and I owe a lot of that to Gio Valiante who worked with a lot of guys on tour. We were working on expecting the unexpected, and certainly that was unexpected.

But I was really good that whole year at just kind of putting myself in various possible positions… what if he doesn’t get up and down and I make the putt – now I’m one up; what is my gameplan?

Or what if he makes a par and I make a birdie; now we’re even. I had myself in every scenario, I really did. I said, if he chips in we’ve just got to make our putt. I mean, it’s Tiger Woods – nothing shocks you! But I was definitely not counting on that.

How did it feel watching the ball roll slowly towards the hole?

I’d watched Davis Love kind of do the same thing, I guess a couple of years earlier. So I knew that that was where he was going to play it – he had to play it up and then let it roll back.

And like he said in his interview afterwards, he was just trying to chip it inside me so he knew what he had to do. But great champions produce great things in the biggest moments, and that’s what he did.

When he then bogeyed the last two did you feel you had the upper hand going into the play-off?

Do you expect him to bogey the last two? No. But he certainly wasn’t hitting the ball like he normally hits it.

You could tell he was going through a swing change. But I think it’s the only time they ever started the play-off on the 18th.

Every other year it started on 10, so I walked out of the tent and was going to the 10th, and someone said, “No we’re going to 18.” “18?” I said. “They’ve never done that in the past.”