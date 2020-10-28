This year's tournament will features six amateurs vying for the Silver Cup

US Masters Amateurs In The Field – Augusta National 2020

The November Masters is here and whilst much has changed, the field has remained the same from how it was set to be originally in April.

Six amateurs have managed to qualify and will each bid to lift the famed Silver Cup, won in the past by the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Ben Crenshaw, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia and Bryson DeChambeau.

This year’s amateurs are Andy Ogletree, John Augenstein, James Sugrue, Abel Gallegos, Lin Yuxin and Lukas Michel.

Andy Ogletree

World Amateur Golf Ranking: 9

How he qualified: US Amateur Champion 2019

The 2019 US Amateur champion plays in his second Major of the year after missing the cut at the US Open. He has also appeared in three other PGA Tour events this season. The former Georgia Tech student is also exempt into next year’s Open Championship although he may opt to turn professional before then. The Mississippi native played in the winning US Walker Cup side last year at Royal Liverpool.

John Augenstein

World Amateur Golf Ranking: 18

How he qualified: US Amateur Championship runner-up 2019

Augenstein lost on the 35th hole to Ogletree at last year’s US Amateur to earn his Masters spot. The American has played in the US Open and RBC Heritage this year, missing the cut in both events. He attends and plays golf for Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. From Kentucky, he was planning to turn pro this summer after playing in The Masters, although he is waiting until after Augusta to join the paid ranks. He also played in the Walker Cup last year where he partnered Andy Ogletree in both doubles sessions.

James Sugrue

World Amateur Golf Ranking: 8

How he qualified: Amateur Champion 2019

The Irishman won the Amateur Championship at Portmarnock last year and has played in four big events since – the 2019 Open at Portrush, the 2020 US Open, the 2020 Oman Open and the 2020 Irish Open, where he made the cut. Sugrue was also on the GB&I Walker Cup team in 2019 and is likely to turn professional soon. He is the highest-ranked amateur in the field at Augusta.

Abel Gallegos

World Amateur Golf Ranking: 178

How he qualified: Latin America Amateur Champion 2020

The 17-year-old Argentinian won the Latin America Amateur Championship by four strokes in January to qualify for Augusta. He hails from the small town of Veinticinco De Mayo in Argentina where the only course is a nine holer and the population is just 25,000. Gallegos finished a very respectable T54th at the 2019 Argentina Open on the PGA Tour of Latin America.

Lin Yuxin

World Amateur Golf Ranking: 29

How he qualified: Latin America Amateur Champion 2020

The 20-year-old lefty from Beijing plays in his second Masters and third Major after winning the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship for the second time in 2019. He also won it in 2017 to qualify for the 2018 Masters and 2018 Open at Carnoustie. He’s a very accomplished player having played on plenty of tours all over the world, with highlights including a T30th at the 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and a T7th at the Hainan Open on the Challenge Tour in 2017, where he finished just six back of winner Erik Van Rooyen.

Lukas Michel

World Amateur Golf Ranking: 84

How he qualified: US Mid-Amateur Champion 2019

The Aussie won the US Mid-Am last year (players over the age of 25) at Colorado Golf Club. A graduate of Melboune University and St Andrews University, Michel plays out of the spectacular Metropolitan Golf Club on the Melbourne sandbelt. He finished T21st at last year’s Australian Open and missed the cut in the 2020 US Open in his first Major start.

