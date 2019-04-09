Everyone wants to pick the winner of the US Masters, but to pick a winner you need to know who not to bet on

US Masters Bets To Avoid 2019

The US Masters starts on Thursday, and as ever there are a huge amount of players coming into form just in time to be considered for the first Major of the year.

I have already done my US Masters Betting Tips and will be updating those throughout Masters week.

But for everyone to consider there are also players you should avoid.

Below I have picked some of the options that you should cross off your shortlist.

Brooks Koepka – 22/1

Having won three Majors since 2017 you would expect him to be much shorter odds – however he has revealed that he went on a diet recently and he believes he thinks he lost too much weight to quickly. Has played in the Master three times and has a best finish of 11th, missed last year due to injury… he has better chances to win Majors this year than this week.

US MASTERS PODCAST

Phil Mickelson – 35/1

He’s 48 years old now, would be the oldest winner of a Major in history if he was to triumph. I just can’t see him adding to his three Green Jackets and he may have a better chance at Pebble Beach for the US Open and where he has already won this season of course. It would be a great story – one of the best in golf’s history, but I don’t think it will happen this year especially as his last five starts this year have not led to impressive finishes.

Patrick Reed – 55/1

The defending champion has not retained his title here since Jack Nicklaus managed the feat in 1966. I can’t see Reed doing that this year, he has the pressure of the defending champion duties, as well as polishing off his delicious sounding Champions Dinner. His odds have been getting bigger and bigger as people just refuse to back him.