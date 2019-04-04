The Masters is without doubt one of the best things in golf, but there are ways that it could be improved...

3 Ways To Improve The Masters

The Masters is arguably the greatest of golf’s four Majors but it isn’t quite perfect.

Below, we list 3 ways to make the Masters better…

TV Coverage

Of the four Majors, the TV coverage of the Masters is by far the worst.

Each and every year we have coverage of Amen Corner and other featured holes and groups, but for us in the UK full live coverage doesn’t start on the opening two days until something like 8pm.

For what is, again, arguably the greatest golf tournament, live coverage starting some six-to-eight hours after play begins simply isn’t good enough.

The Field

The USPGA Championship always has the strongest field and the Open and US Opens also have big fields with various different ways to qualify.

There are various different ways to qualify for The Masters as well, but the field is by far the smallest of the four Majors, never getting above 100.

This year’s field looks to be the smallest since 1997 with just 86 competitors.

Granted, it has the world’s best players teeing it up but the depth of the field simply isn’t there.

One qualm for me this year is that Alvaro Ortiz becomes the first Mexican in 40 years to qualify for The Masters. Yes, he won the Latin America Amateur Championship so has fully earnt the right to play, but he isn’t even a pro and World Number 58 (and fellow Mexican) Abraham Ancer hasn’t qualified.

That’s despite Ancer finishing T12th at the Players and inside the top 40 in both of this season’s WGCs. Oh, and he won the Australian Open in November, which is one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious Opens!

That victory did qualify him for the Open at Royal Portrush though.

It seems wrong that Sandy Lyle and Ian Woosnam are playing whilst the World No.58 and the Australian Open champion isn’t.

Another thing I’d like to see, as well as inviting more pros, would be to invite more amateurs. Currently there are six that get to play from winning various different amateur events but I would like to at least see the World No.1-ranked amateur invited as well.

The Par-3 Contest

It’s a great curtain raiser but could easily be played on the Monday for those who have arrived and fancy playing in it.

However, it has become a novelty in recent years with increased TV coverage and players’ WAGs and children caddying and playing.

It looks great fun to be a part of but it shouldn’t be something that takes place the afternoon before The Masters, where the world’s best should be focusing and practising ahead of the season’s first Major.