The Golf Monthly Forum got their tastebuds thinking...
What would you serve up for the Champions Dinner at Augusta?
This was the fifth time that Tiger Woods has hosted the Champions Dinner on the Tuesday of Masters week and, while it will have been quite different to other years, he still served up a treat.
For the record this is what was on offer…
The Augusta roll: Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce, tempura flakes, pickled ginger, wasabi, soy sauce
Prime steak & chicken Fajitas: Grilled vegetables, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortillas
Dessert trio: Classic flan, churros with chocolate sauce, sopapillas
Accompanied by two 2015 Shafer wines and, apparently, some milkshakes.
So we asked the Golf Monthly Forum members how they would host the Tuesday get-together and the answers were… different.
The (semi) sensible
Moules mariniere, full roast beef and all the trimmings (medium rare) and a nice homemade crumble from the wife.
HomerJSimpson
Roast beef with Yorkshire puds, and a bottle of Mouton Rothschild to wash it down.
JamesR
Sushi. Wagu Kobe Beef. Chocolate fondant.
Sats
Garlic Bread. Scouse. Rice pud.Proper winter food.
clubchamp98
Baby mussels. Picanha steak. Banana samosas/ice cream (I know it sounds awful)
Slab
Roast chicken, roast pots, brussels and baked beans.
DRW
Southern USA, got to be BBQ ribs, loaded jacket, BBQ beans, coleslaw & onion rings, washed down with Blue Moon. Bubba would probably approve.
Blue in Munich
Clam chowder. Toss up between Beef Wellington and Toad In The Hole. Dessert has to be a Caramel Apple Betty.
Grizzly
Related: The Masters Golf Betting Tips
Stuck in the last century
Chicken noodle soup. Crispy pancakes with oven chips. Arctic roll
Tommy10
A 1970s Berni Inn classic, Prawn Cocktail, Rump steak with chips and peas followed by Black Forrest gateau.
yandabrown
Fondue. Findus crispy pancakes on sunblest bread with smash mash, with a side of French bread pizza, Vienetta, with space dust sprinkle. Washed down with a bottle of blue nun.
Tia maria/baileys coffee.
Liverbirdie
Prawn cocktail. Spam fritters. Artic Roll.
After eight mint. Washed down with a Watneys Party Seven
richart
I’m not sure what the seasonal greens are in November in Georgia but would almost certainly go with some scallops, Welsh lamb with Viennetta to finish.
MarkT
For the hardcore
Chicken tikha vindaloo. If half the field subsequently feel terrible in the morning, I have a big advantage.
murphthemog
Little Chef Olympic breakfast.
robinthehood
Large doner, chicken shish, chips, served on a bed of golf pride tour velvet.
sunshine
Mega Gut Buster from the Market Diner in Brighton. But as a change from ‘tradition’ it will be the Champions Breakfast……the morning after a huge drinking session!
PieMan
Quite a few pints followed by a large mixed doner with extra chilli sauce .
Staple Saturday night fayre before a Sunday medal many years ago
spongebob59
Become part of the conversation by joining the Golf Monthly Forum for free today.
Early Black Friday Deals –
Srixon Z-Star XV Golf Balls (One Dozen)
£44.99 £34.95 with Golf Gear Direct
Get more than £10 off these premium Z-Star XV golf balls from Srixon.
Rife RX5 Deluxe Rangefinder
£249 £149 at American Golf
A rangefinder with excellent value, this Rife RX5 model provides highly accurate distance measurements whilst also maintaining a sleek design. It also caters for slope measurements and has a flag lock feature too, right now you can get one with £100 off.
GolfBuddy Aim L10 Rangefinder
$329.99 $219.99 at Rock Bottom Golf
The rangefinder just below the L10 Voice is the L10 which you can get with over $100 off right now. It has many of the same features as the model above but is lacking the voice feature.
Stewart Golf R1-S Push Cart
$540 $229.99 with Rock Bottom Golf
Stewart Golf has improved its R1 Push cart with this R1-S model. During testing we thought the folding mechanism worked excellently and the ease of use when walking and pushing it makes it one of the best golf carts around. Add a splash of colour and a huge saving and you have a winner.
Stewart Golf R1-S Push Cart Review
Related: Black Friday Golf Deals
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram