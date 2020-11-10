The Golf Monthly Forum got their tastebuds thinking...

What would you serve up for the Champions Dinner at Augusta?

This was the fifth time that Tiger Woods has hosted the Champions Dinner on the Tuesday of Masters week and, while it will have been quite different to other years, he still served up a treat.

For the record this is what was on offer…

The Augusta roll: Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce, tempura flakes, pickled ginger, wasabi, soy sauce

Prime steak & chicken Fajitas: Grilled vegetables, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortillas

Dessert trio: Classic flan, churros with chocolate sauce, sopapillas

Accompanied by two 2015 Shafer wines and, apparently, some milkshakes.

So we asked the Golf Monthly Forum members how they would host the Tuesday get-together and the answers were… different.

The (semi) sensible

Moules mariniere, full roast beef and all the trimmings (medium rare) and a nice homemade crumble from the wife.

HomerJSimpson

Roast beef with Yorkshire puds, and a bottle of Mouton Rothschild to wash it down.

JamesR

Sushi. Wagu Kobe Beef. Chocolate fondant.

Sats

Garlic Bread. Scouse. Rice pud.Proper winter food.

clubchamp98

Baby mussels. Picanha steak. Banana samosas/ice cream (I know it sounds awful)

Slab

Roast chicken, roast pots, brussels and baked beans.

DRW

Southern USA, got to be BBQ ribs, loaded jacket, BBQ beans, coleslaw & onion rings, washed down with Blue Moon. Bubba would probably approve.

Blue in Munich

Clam chowder. Toss up between Beef Wellington and Toad In The Hole. Dessert has to be a Caramel Apple Betty.

Grizzly

Related: The Masters Golf Betting Tips

Stuck in the last century

Chicken noodle soup. Crispy pancakes with oven chips. Arctic roll

Tommy10

A 1970s Berni Inn classic, Prawn Cocktail, Rump steak with chips and peas followed by Black Forrest gateau.

yandabrown

Fondue. Findus crispy pancakes on sunblest bread with smash mash, with a side of French bread pizza, Vienetta, with space dust sprinkle. Washed down with a bottle of blue nun.

Tia maria/baileys coffee.

Liverbirdie

Prawn cocktail. Spam fritters. Artic Roll.

After eight mint. Washed down with a Watneys Party Seven

richart

I’m not sure what the seasonal greens are in November in Georgia but would almost certainly go with some scallops, Welsh lamb with Viennetta to finish.

MarkT

For the hardcore

Chicken tikha vindaloo. If half the field subsequently feel terrible in the morning, I have a big advantage.

murphthemog

Little Chef Olympic breakfast.

robinthehood

Large doner, chicken shish, chips, served on a bed of golf pride tour velvet.

sunshine

Mega Gut Buster from the Market Diner in Brighton. But as a change from ‘tradition’ it will be the Champions Breakfast……the morning after a huge drinking session!

PieMan

Quite a few pints followed by a large mixed doner with extra chilli sauce .

Staple Saturday night fayre before a Sunday medal many years ago

spongebob59

Become part of the conversation by joining the Golf Monthly Forum for free today.

Related: Black Friday Golf Deals

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram