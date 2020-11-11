The 2019 US Amateur Champion is making his Masters debut
Who Is Andy Ogletree? 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Him
Andy Ogletree makes his Masters debut after winning the 2019 US Amateur Championship at Pinehurst.
He is one of the six amateurs vying to win the famed Silver Cup.
The young American plays with his boyhood idol Tiger Woods in the opening two rounds.
Get to know him better with these 10 facts…
Who Is Andy Ogletree?
1. He was born and raised in Union, Mississippi
2. He led his team to win the Mississippi State Championship in 2016
3. He also won the 2016 Mississippi Individual State Championship
4. He attended Georgia Tech University
5. He became the third Georgia Tech student to win the US Amateur Championship in 2019, after Bobby Jones and Matt Kuchar. He beat John Augenstein 2&1 in the final at Pinehurst
6. Thanks to his US Amateur victory, he qualified for the 2020 US Open, 2020 Masters and 2021 Open Championship (after the 2020 Open was cancelled)
7. He played in the winning US Walker Cup side at Royal Liverpool in 2019, where he won 1.5 points from four matches
8. He is yet to decide whether to turn pro after The Masters, with an exemption into the 2021 Open and the Walker Cup taking place next year
9. Ahead of the 2020 Masters, he ranked 6th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking
10. He has played in four PGA Tour events this year – the Charles Schwab Challenge, RBC Heritage, Memorial Tournament and US Open. He is yet to make a cut
