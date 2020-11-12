Will 2020 See A Record For Eagles At The Masters?

What is the record for eagles at the Masters tournament? And will this year’s course conditions, allied to the way players now bomb their drives, help to break this record?

Some pre-tournament previews suggested that we might see the record for eagles at the Masters broken.

After all, with players now bombing the ball so far that some par 5s on tour can be translated into a drive, a pitch and putt.

All of the records for eagles at the Masters have been set in the past 11 years.

The wet weather leading into the tournament, and on day one, softened the course. This aids low scoring. The weather has also been unseasonably warm, helping the ball fly further than may have been expected in November.

Okay, it didn’t quite work out this way when one of the favourite to record eagles, Bryson DeChambeau (simply because he plans to strike the ball the furthest) stuffed up on the 13th. The 13th hole at Augusta is the easiest on the course to birdie.

In the 2015 Masters 20 of the 47 eagles were scored on this hole. (Both of these are Masters records.)

Anyone who makes an eagle at the Masters wins a pair of crystal goblets. A hole in one also means an eagle. It also means another prize – a crystal bowl.

If we are to see records for eagles at the Masters broken, these are the records which will have to be surpassed:

Masters Most Eagles:

One Round (Individual)

3, Dustin Johnson in 2015, 2nd round , holes 2, 8 and 15

One Round (Field)

17 in 2009 (2nd round) and 2015 (2nd and 4th rounds)

One Tournament, One Hole (Field)

20 on hole 13 in 2015

One Tournament (Field)

47 in 2015

One Tournament (Individual)

4, Bruce Crampton in 1974; 1st round, hole 13; 3rd and 4th rounds, hole 15; 4th round, hole 3

4, Dustin Johnson, 2009; 2nd round, holes 8 and 15; 4th round, holes 13 and 14

4, Tiger Woods, 2010; 1st round, holes 8 and 15; 4th round, holes 7 and 15

