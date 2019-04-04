Bernhard Langer Augusta National Course Guide: Hole 9

A guide to the ninth hole at Augusta National, including tips from two-time Masters champion and 35-time Masters competitor Bernhard Langer

Par 4

460 yards

Thanks to modern technology, an elevated tee and the downhill fairway camber, the 9th has been reduced to a driver and a short iron or wedge for most of the field. The difficulty comes with the approach, however.

Three distinct tiers make distance control paramount, and it’s not uncommon to see balls trundling off the front of the putting surface. When the pin is back left it’s nigh on impossible to get close, and when it’s positioned next to the bunker on the middle level, you’ll often see players starting their ball at right angles to the cup if their approach goes past pin high.

Langer: “Drives must be drawn from right to left or tee shots will find the trees. Even the perfect shot leaves a difficult shot from a downhill lie to an uphill green. If the second shot is short the ball could run back down the fairway for 60 or 70 yards.”