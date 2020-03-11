The tunnel will connect people to the new state-of-the-art compound.

Augusta National Completes Tunnel Ahead of 2020 Masters

The main change that everyone was talking about ahead of the 2019 US Masters was the lengthening of the fifth hole and in 2020 there is another change to the grounds that everyone is talking about.

No it is not the possible lengthening of the 13th hole, that will not be introduced at the 2020 tournament despite many people calling for it at the moment. Instead it is the completed construction of a tunnel underneath a busy road.

The plan was announced by Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley last year;

“With the much appreciated support of the city of Augusta and the state of Georgia, this summer we will begin a multi-year development of a portion of our property north of Washington Road,” Ridley said prior to the start of construction in the spring of 2019. “Site work already is underway, and in a matter of weeks, we will commence construction of a tunnel connecting an area near Gate 1 to new development on the north side of the road. This project is the first of its kind in the state of Georgia. Thanks to modern engineering, we will be able to excavate under Washington Road without any impact to the flow of traffic above.”

What is the tunnel leading to I hear you ask? Well it will connect the course to the new 40-acre “Global Broadcast Village”, a television and digital compound.

The tunnel is 26 feet deep, 120 feet long and the club also acknowledged they would add 200 pines, oaks and holly to the renovated area.

