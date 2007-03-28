Charles Howell III

Nationality: American



Date of birth: June 20 1979



Place of birth: Augusta, Georgia



Turned pro: 2000



Last five Masters finishes: MC (’06), MC (’05), T13th (’04), T28th (’03), T29th (’02)

The man from Augusta will be right at home during Masters week and so far he has been the revelation of the season on the US PGA Tour.

He was the early leader in the FedEx Cup standings and ended a five-year drought by winning the 2007 Nissan Open. His world ranking has climbed to 15th and it is now looking like he is finally living up to the potential he showed early in his career, which saw him clinch the 2001 Rookie of the Year award.

However, his record in his home town?s famous event is mixed to say the least. His best finish is a tie for 13th place in 2004 but he has missed the last two cuts. In 2006 he finished last after rounds of 84 and 80.

