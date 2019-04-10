Let's take a whistle stop tour through the alphabet on arguably the most exciting tournaments in golf.

A-Z Of The Masters

In this piece we go through the alphabet remembering some of the greatest moments and biggest signifiers of The Masters. From elevation changes to the famous Magnolia Lane, this list references everything that makes the tournament so great and so memorable. Of course, let’s start with A….

A – Amen Corner

The supremely evocative moniker given by famed writer Herbert Warren Wind to the stretch of holes from the 11th to the 13th at Augusta National.

B – Ballesteros

In 1980, the great Spaniard was the first European to win a Masters title, inspiring a charge by players from Europe. Seve won again in 1983.

C – Crow’s Nest

Above the champions’ locker room and the library in the clubhouse at Augusta, this is where amateurs competing at The Masters stay during tournament week.

D – Draw

The course at Augusta favours players who can consistently hit the ball from right to left. That means for the left-handed players, it suits a fade.

E – Elevation changes

There’s 152 feet between the low point (12th green) and high point (10th tee). Almost every hole features an elevation change – the 10th drops over 100 feet from tee to green.

F – Faldo

Sir Nick Faldo won three Masters titles – in 1989, 1990 and 1996. The first two were via play-offs, the last in a dramatic final-day encounter with Greg Norman.

G – Green Jacket

Since 1949, this has been presented to the champion at the end of the week’s play by the previous year’s winner. The champion can keep his jacket for a year but then has to return it to Augusta National, where it remains.

H – Horton Smith

The first winner at Augusta in 1934. The event was then known as the Augusta National Invitation Tournament. Smith won again in 1936.

I – Ike

Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th President of the USA, joined Augusta National in 1948. He had a great influence on the club and the Par 3 Contest plays around Ike’s Pond.

J – Jones

The great amateur Bobby Jones, together with Clifford Roberts, was responsible for the founding of Augusta National Golf Club and the establishment of The Masters tournament.