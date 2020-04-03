The Greatest Masters Moments Of The Last 30 years

Augusta rarely fails to serve up drama and magic. Here’s a look back at some of the greatest Masters moments since Larry Mize holed that shot...

Augusta National and The Masters rarely fails to serve up drama and magic. Here’s a look back at some of the greatest Masters moments since Larry Mize holed that shot…

1987 – Local boy Larry breaks Norman’s heart

Okay, it’s now over 30 years old but we’ll keep it in.

Greg Norman could have and should have already had a Green Jacket in his wardrobe before Larry Mize broke his heart with his outrageous play-off chip-in on the 11th.

1988 – Sandy’s 7-iron

In sand off the tee on 18 needing birdie to win, Sandy struck the crispest of 7-irons before coaxing the putt in down the hill. We’ll even forgive him the awkward dance.

1989 – Faldo triumphs as Hoch chokes

Sir Nick had given it his best effort but had come up short as Scott Hoch faced a simple tap-in on the first play-off hole to win… except, of course, Hoch somehow missed and Faldo went on to beat him on the next hole.

1990 – It’s Faldo again

Only Jack Nicklaus had ever successfully defended the title until Faldo forced his way into a play-off with a closing 69 before watching Ray Floyd hook it into the water on the second play-off hole to hand him his second Green Jacket.

1991 – Woosie’s turn

Incredibly, Woosie kept the jacket in British hands, holing a brave eight-footer on the last before nearly being crushed to death by caddie Wobbly in the ensuing celebrations.

1992 – Fred Couples befriends the 12th hole

It’s common knowledge that all balls landing on the bank short of the 12th green roll back into Rae’s Creek. Fred Couples ball confounded that theory on Sunday.

1995 – Gentle Ben gets all emotional

Inspired by longtime coach, Harvey Penick’s funeral just days before, Crenshaw suddenly remembered how to play and went on to claim his second Green Jacket.

1996 – Faldo yet again but more heartache for Norman

All credit to Faldo for his excellent final-round 67, but Greg Norman leant a helping hand, collapsing spectacularly to convert a six-shot lead into a five-shot defeat.

1997 – Tiger introduces himself to the world

We’d all been told Tiger was going to be quite good when he turned pro in 1996. In the following year’s Masters we got the first inkling of just how good as he demolished the field by a full 12 strokes.

1999 – Ollie completes the comeback

From not being able to walk, let alone play golf a year earlier, to a second Green Jacket, Ollie’s heartwarming 1999 victory is one of golf’s greatest ever comeback tales.

2004 – Finally it’s Phil’s turn

Major bridesmaid Phil finally got across the line despite Ernie Els firing two final-round eagles at him to set the clubhouse target. With a play-off looming, Phil coaxed a 20-footer in on 18 for his first Major, apparently with a little assistance from on high courtesy of his late grandfather.

2005 – ‘That chip’ from Tiger Woods

With Chris DiMarco breathing down his neck, Tiger seemed destined to lose the lead after straying long on 16. Then he hit ‘that chip’ before going on to win in a play-off.

2011 – Charl closes it out in style

If you’re going to win, do it in style. Charl did just that, closing things out with four straight birdies to pinch the title from under the noses of Aussie pair, Adam Scott and Jason Day.

2012 – Louis’ albatross and Bubba’s banana shot

When you hole your second shot for an albatross two to take the lead early in the final round as Oosthuizen did, you might just be forgiven for thinking it’s going to be your day. Bubba had other ideas, winning in a play-off thanks to his amazing banana wedge shot from the trees to the right of the 10th fairway.

2013 – Scott lays the Lytham ghosts to rest

Just nine months after handing the Open to Ernie Els with four closing bogeys at Royal Lytham & St Annes, Adam Scott put things right with a winning putt on the second hole of a play-off with 2009 champion, Angel Cabrera.

2016 – Danny becomes first Englishman since Faldo to win after Spieth’s collapse

Jordan Spieth closed out the front nine on Sunday with four birdies to take a commanding lead in to the back nine, but nobody could predict what was going to happen from there on in. Spieth started the back nine bogey-bogey before stepping onto the 12th tee and finding Rae’s creek not once, but twice! He carded a seven and Sheffield’s Danny Willett overtook him with birdies on three of his final six holes to become the first Englishman in over 20 years to win a Green Jacket.

2017 – Sergio Garcia finally gets over the line

The whole world of golf smiled at Augusta in 2017 with Sergio Garcia finally winning a Major at the 74th time of asking. After bogeying 10, 11 and then hooking his drive into the trees at 13, it looked as if the fairytale would not have a happy ending for the Spaniard. But a scrambling par, a birdie at 14, then a masterful eagle at 15 got him back in touch with Justin Rose.

A playoff ensued, and Garcia played it beautifully with a birdie. Sad times for Rose, but nobody was unhappy to see Sergio break the duck.

2019 – Tiger gets his 15th

We don’t really need to say all that much here, other than the fact that Tiger won his 15th Major title.

