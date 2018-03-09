Much as we all want to celebrate everything that is good about the Masters, sometimes things do go a little wrong. Here are our top 7 Masters controversies…

Our Top 7 US Masters Controversies:

1958 – Arnold Palmer – the great relief debate

Playing the 12th in the final round with Ken Venturi in 1958, Palmer’s ball plugged beyond the green. Palmer felt he was entitled to relief under a Local Rule in effect that week; the Rules official on the scene, Arthur Lacey, disagreed.

After a brief argument, Palmer played his ball and made a double, before announcing he would play a second ball, then let the Rules committee decide. He made par with that ball, the committee agreed that the three should stand and Palmer went on to win by a shot.

1968 – Roberto de Vicenzo – the famous scorecard gaffe

The Masters’ most famous controversy, certainly until Tiger’s 2013 incident, and yet in many ways, not a controversy at all but simply a high-profile application of one of golf’s harsher Rules.

Tommy Aaron absent-mindedly marked de Vicenzo down for a par on the 71st hole when he had actually made birdie, and the Argentine didn’t spot the error before signing his card. The Rules committee had no choice but to accept the score as signed for under the Rules, despite millions witnessing the birdie.

Many incorrectly believe it cost de Vicenzo the Masters. It didn’t – it cost him the chance of a play-off the following day with Bob Goalby, the ultimate beneficiary of the incident.

2004 – Ernie Els – seeking a third opinion



If you don’t get the answer you want initially, keep persevering until you do. That would seem to be the case following this incident with the Big Easy on the 11th in 2004.

Two Rules officials denied him a drop away from a pile of tree limbs deep in the woods miles left of the 11th fairway, so he took his case to the chairman of the tournament committee, Will Nicholson, who sanctioned a drop.

Els salvaged bogey and seemed on course for a play-off late on Sunday until Phil Mickelson’s late grandfather nudge his winning birdie putt in from on high.